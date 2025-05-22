India at Cannes 2025: Aishwarya stuns in saree, 'Homebound' earns praise

The Cannes Film Festival and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a long history together, thanks to her eye-catching outfits like from 23 years ago, her yellow sari for Bollywood film, Devdas. For Cannes 2025, on May 21, she again chose to wear a Manish Malhotra custom sari for her 22nd appearance with a highlight of 'sindoor' (vermillion), making a powerful statement.

ALSO READ: First Look of Odia Film 'Baghuni' Unveiled at Cannes: A Dream Nurtured from Odisha to Global Stage Meanwhile, being the only Indian feature film screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' marked a milestone for Indian cinema. In a moving moment that captured the spirit of their journey, cast members Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and others embraced in a heartfelt group hug on stage, as the film earned a rousing 9-minute standing ovation.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captivated audiences at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with her timeless elegance. Draped in an ivory tissue saree, she made a striking statement with a bold streak of red sindoor (vermillion) in her hair, which added cultural depth and symbolism to her appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025 film festival (then and now) Her much-anticipated look was crafted by ace designer Manish Malhotra, featuring a handwoven Kadwa Banarasi saree – subtle in its artistry yet powerful in presence. While the saree embodied understated grace, it was the vivid sindoor that stole the show, resonating with viewers across the globe.

She completed the ensemble with royal-hued jewellery from the Manish Malhotra jewellery line, including a bold ruby ring and a dramatic necklace adorned with over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds, all set in 18k gold – adding a regal flourish to her red carpet moment.

‘Homebound’ gets a standing ovation at the Cannes 2025

In front of a full hall, the movie 'Homebound' made its international premiere on Wednesday at Cannes' Un Certain Regard section. The film received a 9-minutes standing ovation, demonstrating the audience's appreciation.

The entire squad was visibly moved by the moment. The film crew's immense happiness and pride were captured in a number of viral clips that have surfaced on social media, displaying their sincere reactions to the audience's response.

Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra co-produced 'Homebound' with Karan Johar. The project's co-producers are Melita Toscan Du Plantier and Marijke deSouza. Martin Scorsese, a legendary Hollywood director, serves as Homebound's executive producer.

Two friends from a North Indian village are at the plot of the story of Homebound. They set out to pursue police positions that would provide them with the dignity they need, but as their desperation increases, their friendship faces difficulties.

Other Indian celebs at the Cannes 2025 day 9

• Janhvi Kapoor

Homebound actor Janhvi looked stunning at the premiere of her movie "Homebound." Janhvi channeled her fashion by donning the Anamika Khanna custom-made mint green gown, with an all-embroidered golden bodice and a rising backlace trendy necklace.

She accessorized her ensemble with matching ear earrings and jade jhumkis by Reja Gems, which were set with Burmese rubies. A pair of traditional thick kadas gave her attire a touch of ethnic diversity. However, her multicolored Aurus Jewels back chain was the real show stopper.

• Aditi Rao Hydari

In her new Indian attire, Bollywood actress Aditi also attracted attention with her traditional look. The fusion red saree style, which has been making waves on the internet and on stage in the French Riviera, is the Bollywood diva's perfect representation of her culture.

• Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa

For the Homebound's global premiere, the other main character, Ishaan Khatter, chose to dress in this brown and white ensemble, which exudes an old-fashioned charm. Along with the other members of his film's cast, Vishal Jethwa went to the Cannes Film Festival. The actor looked dapper in a black suit by London-based designer Kaushik Velendra with eye-catching gold shoulder details.