All about Stranger Things star Sadie Sink role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The new Spiderman movie fits between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Invasion

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Since its announcement in March, fans are buzzing with excitement about Sadie Sink potentially joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But not much was disclosed about Sadie's on-screen character. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.
 
But a recent update has shifted the conversation's focus. Apparently, Sadie is not going to play a villain. Rather, she might be taking on the role of a superhero. Industry insider John Rocha revealed on a recent podcast, The Hot Mic, that Sadie Sink is portraying Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker's daughter, Mayday Parker.

Making new plot work in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The possibility that Spider-Man: Brand Recent Day will be based on the multiverse premise, which was already tampered with in the previous Spider-Man: No Way Home, has increased by this recent update. 
 
It is conceivable that the blending of histories will also guarantee Mayday Marker's encounter with Peter Parker from Earth-616, which would inevitably lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, given that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man have crossed into Tom Holland's universe.

Who is Mayday Parker? 

In 1998, Mayday Parker made his Marvel Comics debut in What If…? #105. She is referred to as Spider-Girl or Spider-Woman in various comic runs. She becomes a hero in her own right after inheriting her father's abilities. In 2023, her character appeared in animated episodes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, this would be her debut appearance in a live-action movie.
 
The remaining cast members are still being assembled by director Destin Daniel Cretton. Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear is among the newest additions. However, her part in the movie is also still being kept a secret. Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is anticipated to start later this year, following Tom Holland's completion of The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.
 

 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

