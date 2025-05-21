Cannes 2025 Day 8: Meet Ruchi Gujjar who turned heads with Modi necklace

The Cannes Film Festival is not only a celebration of global cinema but also a major stage for bold fashion statements. This year was no exception, as celebrities and influencers used the red carpet to showcase their most daring outfits. Making her Cannes debut on Tuesday, rising Indian model and actor Ruchi Gujjar dared to stand out — with a striking outfit that came with a twist.

On her Cannes debut on Day 8 of the film festival, Gujjar – a former Miss Haryana – donned a golden lehenga. But it was her necklace, featuring images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that grabbed eyeballs and set her apart on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: India at Cannes 2025: All about new releases, debuts, jury members and more The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival started on May 13 and will conclude on May 24, 2025.

Cannes 2025 day 8: Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

Beyond the flashlights and glamour of the red carpet, Ruchi Gujjar is charting her own path in the entertainment industry. A graduate of Maharani College in Jaipur, she abandoned the Pink City for the bright spotlights and movie sets of Mumbai. After winning the title of Miss Haryana 2023, Gujjar swiftly turned to acting and modeling.

Indian Actor and Model Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes film festival 2025 She has a growing fan following after being well-known in the music video industry and appearing in songs like "Heli Mein Chor" and "Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi." But it has not been an easy journey for her. Growing up in a Rajasthani Gujjar family, Ruchi had to defy ingrained cultural norms in order to pursue a profession in film industry.

India at Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar turns heads on the red carpet

Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging model and actor, wore traditional kundan jewelry, draped in gold, and dripped in Rajasthani regalia as she walked the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a full wedding look. However, PM Modi received a particular shoutout in her avatar.

Wearing a gold lehenga designed by Roopa Sharmaa, the outfit included gota pati and mirror embroidery all over it. A custom necklace with pictures of PM Modi surrounded by red enamel lotuses, pearls, and kundan.

The remainder of the attire featured zardozi embroidery, a lehenga that would be appropriate for a Rajasthani wedding, and an all-gold, heavily decorated, mirror-worked color scheme.

Other Indian celebs who attended 2025 Cannes film festival Day 8

• Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a hand-embroidered gown called "Celestial Aura" on her first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2025. Rahul Mishra Couture at the 78th Cannes Film Festival featured Aditi Rao Hydari channeling divine energy.

• Janhvi Kapoor

The world premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's film, Homebound, has finally arrived at Cannes. Her appearance was the ideal combination of elegance and glamour. In a custom-made skirt and corset designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Kapoor looked stunning. Rhea Kapoor styled the ensemble.

• Ishaan Khatter

Wearing a royal rich maroon velvet jacket, Khatter's custom made outfit by Gaurav Gupta gave off an air of royalty. He accessorised his ensemble with black sunglasses and black trousers.

• Karan Johar

Karan Johar adopts a style influenced by the baroque while wearing a beautiful white long coat with intricate button and shoulder accents. The coat adds with wide black trousers, ruffled neck and sleeves give it a theatrical flair. His slicked-back hair, shiny black shoes, and spectacles finish off the glossy polished look, making a true red carpet impression.