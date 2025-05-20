Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for ₹25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

The much-awaited ‘Hera Pheri 3’ has once again landed in controversy — this time over a legal battle between its lead stars. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against co-star Paresh Rawal for walking out of the film after signing a legal contract.

Akshay, who also owns the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise, is pursuing legal action through his production house, Cape of Good Films. This marks the first time in his 35-year-long career that the Bollywood actor has taken legal steps against a fellow actor.

What triggered the lawsuit?

Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty on set. But soon after, Paresh exited the project—after the production had already incurred costs. Filming for Hera Pheri 3 reportedly began in April this year, with Paresh Rawal,, and Suniel Shetty on set. But soon after, Paresh exited the project—after the production had already incurred costs.

The report states that Akshay is suing Paresh for “unprofessional conduct” and claims that his abrupt exit has caused financial and logistical setbacks for the film. The actor-producer’s legal team is emphasising the binding nature of the contract that Paresh allegedly violated.

Paresh Rawal’s side of the story

Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character Babu Bhaiya in the series, addressed the issue on social media, denying reports of creative disagreements.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences,” he wrote.

However, the exact reason for his departure remains unclear. The report also cites sources claiming that Paresh “did not feel like being a part of the film” anymore.

A pattern of exits?

Paresh Rawal has walked away from a project after committing. In the past, he exited Billu Barber, also directed by Priyadarshan, and opted out of Oh My God 2 in 2023, reportedly over script issues. This isn’t the first timehas walked away from a project after committing. In the past, he exited Billu Barber, also directed by Priyadarshan, and opted out of Oh My God 2 in 2023, reportedly over script issues.

In an earlier TV interview, Paresh had expressed disillusionment with the creative direction of sequels like Hera Pheri. “You cook up the same thing when you make sequels after sequels, not like Lage Raho Munna Bhai was to Munna Bhai MBBS where you take characters in a different direction,” he said.

He also said, “Everybody wants to encash on sequels but do something different with the character that has ₹500 crore worth goodwill. Why not fly with it? But there’s mental bankruptcy or mental lethargy. I’m doing the sequel because I don’t want the film to get stuck but there is no happiness.”

What’s next for Hera Pheri 3?

With legal drama now adding to the delays, the future of Hera Pheri 3 hangs in the balance. While fans continue to hope for a reunion of the beloved trio, this off-screen rift might mark a turning point for the franchise.

As of now, neither Akshay Kumar nor Paresh Rawal has made further official comments beyond their existing statements.