Urvashi Rautela hospitalised, injured while shooting for 'NBK 109' scene

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised after sustaining an injury while shooting for her upcoming Telugu movie 'NBK 109'. She suffered the fracture while shooting a high-octane scene.

She suffered an intertrochanteric hip fracture and is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Hyderabad, Urvashi's team confirmed. According to them, Urvashi’s parents were angry at the filmmakers over her injury. She had reportedly travelled to Hyderabad for the shoot of the movie's third schedule. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Telugu movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Dulqueer Salman and Bobby Deol in the key roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

India Today reported that Bobby Deol was cast in the movie to play the role of antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK 109'. This is Bobby Deol's second venture in Telugu cinema after Pawan Kaluyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', and its shooting is currently on hold as the actor was complaining about the Lok Sabha elections.

Urvashi recently praised Balakrishna in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said Balakrishna is a living legend and cult personality, especially down south. "My equation with him is one of good faith and mutual respect because we bonded well as co-actors. He was also kind enough to be a part of my birthday celebrations earlier this year on sets. I have immense respect for him,” she added.

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture on her social media account and wrote, “Every thing is all right don’t worry beta @urvashirautela.”

Urvashi's work in Telugu industry

Urvashi has been working in Hindi movies since 2013, however, she made her debut in Telugu movies last when she featured in special numbers such as Wild Saala from Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro, jBoss Party from Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, and My Dear Markendeya from Sai Dharam Tej.

Urvashi was last seen in Vinay Sharma-directed JNU: Jahangir National University, where she played the role of a college politician in the movie. It was produced by Pratima Datta and it also featured Siddharth Bodke, Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Piyush Mishra and Sonnalli Seygall. The movie hit theatres on June 21.