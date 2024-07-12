The Perfect Couple trailer is out, Ishaan Khatter makes a cameo appearance

The trailer of Netflix's mystery drama series 'The Perfect Couple' has been released. It is based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name.

The movie is set to Frankie Valli's 1967 track ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.’ The 2-minute 10-second trailer depicts the story of a novelist named Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and his son Benji, portrayed by Billy Howle, to marry Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). Then there is a murder which has many suspects and becomes a classic case of whodunnit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The stellar cast of the series includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, and Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan is playing the role of Shooter Dival, he is Benji's best friend.

'The Perfect Couple' is a six-part series directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, best known for Bird Box, the original The Night Manager series, and The Undoing.

Bollywood actor Ishan Khatter briefly appeared shirtless in the trailer while taking a bath, when someone suddenly seemed to have interrupted him. Ishaan made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Cloud and made his Bollywood debut with the Drama Prouction's Dhadak and then appeared in movies such as Khaali Peeli and Pippa. He also appeared in a cameo in the star-studded Netflix movie, 'Don't Look Up', which also featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles.

Mira Rajput, Ishaan's sister-in-law took to social media to share his achievement and mentioned, “Proud of you. You won brother.”

Ishaan also shared the trailer on his social media handle and wrote a caption that reads, “Just a tease. Sept 5th, mark the date.” The trailer prompts a reaction from Armaan Malik, Soni Razdan and Zoya Akhtar.

The Perfect Couple is an upcoming mystery drama movie series made for Netflix. The series is expected to premiere on September 5, 2024.