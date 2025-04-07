Indian Idol 15 winner: Who is Manasi Ghosh & how much prize money she won?

Manasi Ghosh who hails from Kolkata lifted the Indian Idol season 15 trophy and bagged a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with a brand new car. She defeated Shubhojit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in the Indian Idol finale.

Before participating in Indian Idol, Manasi honed her skills through multiple stage performances. Her passion for music brought her to the Indian Idol stage where she quickly rose to fame. Ghosh's soulful voice and emotional depth make her a fan favourite. She managed to impress judges throughout the season through her versatility and consistency.

Who is Manasi Ghosh?

Manasi's musical career began way before her Indian Idol stint. She participated in several singing competitions and kept improving with every performance. Her ability to emotionally connect to the audience through singing sets her apart from other contestants.

Ghosh is also good with dancing as she has taken dance classes as well. However, she chose singing over dancing to make a career.

She also participated in 'Superstar Singer Season 3' where she was the first runner-up of the show.

Manasi’s formal education

The 24-year-old Manasi completed her schooling at Christ Church Girls School and later graduated in English.

What’s Next for Manasi Ghosh?

After winning Indian Idol season 15, Manasi has unlocked many new opportunities in the music industry. In an interview, she revealed that she has already recorded her first Bollywood song in a duet alongside famous singers Lalit Pandit and Shaan. This song will be featured in an upcoming movie marking her playback debut in Bollywood music.

She also hints at a future collaboration with Badhshah, one of the judges of Indian Idol. It is expected that her musical journey will leave a lasting impact on the Indian music industry.

Indian Idol season 15: Prize money

Manasi Ghosh took home the Indian Idol trophy, a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a brand-new car. After winning the trophy, she mentioned how this achievement has changed her life for the better stating that it's a dream come true for her and her family.

Manasi Ghosh's future plans

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, she revealed, “My family was there during the finale, cheering and crying. Honestly, I was blank at first, unsure how to react. But now, we are all really happy, and life has changed in a wonderful way.”

“Being on a national platform like this, I received so much love and blessings from all across the country,” she added.

Talking about her future plans, Manasi said, “I want to invest some of the prize money into my music career and use the car for personal travel. It feels amazing to have such opportunities ahead of me.”