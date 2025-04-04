Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Test to Adrishyam Season 2, check top 5 releases

This week has been filled with some interesting OTT releases. Here are the top five OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Several OTT movies or series have been released on different OTT platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLiv, Prime Video, etc. This week is going to be exciting for all the OTT fans who love to binge-watch sitting on their couch. 

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week

Pulse Series

The medical drama series Pulse is set in Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Centre managed by a team of efficient doctors and staff. The series revolves around the main protagonist, a young emergency room (ER) doctor Danielle ‘Danny’ Simms. Danny is promoted to Chief Resident (CR) unexpectedly after the current CR (with whom she has a romantic relationship) is suspended. The series revolves around her and how she manages the team of residents while navigating complex cases – both medical crises and personal drama.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 3rd

Karma Series

Karma is a South Korean crime-thriller series created by Lee Il Hyung and it is based on the webtoon Akyeon by Choi Hee Sun. It revolves around six individuals who are connected with a karmic bond. The physician is plagued by memories of a traumatic childhood incident, there is a debtor who is chased by loan sharks, and then the third person who unfairly loses his job. The fourth one is an accident witness. The remaining two characters were a couple - a successful Gangnam clinic owner and his charming girlfriend. Their lives turned around when they had to face their karma.
 
Where to watch Karma: Netflix

Release date: April 4th 

Test Movie

Test is a Tamil sports drama movie directed by S. Sashikanth which is set to release on Netflix. The movie is co-written by Sashikanth and Suman Kumar and produced under the banner of YNOT Studios alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra. It features R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth in the lead roles. The Test synopsis reads, "The lives of three ordinary individuals intersect during a significant cricket match, leading them to make pivotal decisions."  Where to watch: Netflix  Release date: April 4, 2025

Chamak: The Conclusion 

This movie revolves around a son, Kaala, who investigates his father's murder. The movie is directed by Rohit Jugraj, who through this series uncovers dark family secrets and faces strong opposition from Pratap and Guru Deol. As the series moves forward, Kaala grows intense and dangerous to get justice. 
 
Where to watch: SonyLIV

Juror #2

Clint Eastwood directed Juror #2 is finally going to hit OTT platforms after doing whopping business at the box office. The movie revolves around Nicholas Hoult, who plays a journalist named Justin Kemp in the movie. He gets called for jury duty in the high-profile murder case of Kendall Carter. In this case, James Sythe is accused of killing Kendall, however, Justin knows that James is innocent. He knows it because Justin hit something while driving in the same area that he thought was a deer, but he clearly knows that it wasn't a deer.
 
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: April 1

Adrishyam Season 2

Adrishyam Season 2 revolves around Bharat Intelligence Agency officers Ravi and Parvati, who work undercover on national security missions. The story further dives deeper into exploring their secret lives, commitment to duty, and struggle to balance their personal and professional identities. 
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release date: April 4
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

