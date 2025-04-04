Manoj Kumar passes away at 87: Celebs pay tribute to the veteran actor

Manoj Kumar, a veteran actor and filmmaker, passed away on Friday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87. After fighting health problems for a long time, he passed away at roughly 3.30 am, according to his son Kunal Goswami.

Bollywood is in grief at the passing of iconic actors from the producer Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar to Prime Minister Modi. They are honoring Manoj Kumar's filmography, which they believe will be preserved through his works, and remembering him as a "legend" and "one of the biggest assets of our fraternity." PM Modi also mourned the passing of the renowned actor Manoj Kumar.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar death: Insights

On April 4, 2025, at 4:03 am, renowned actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at the age of 87. According to ANI, cardiogenic shock after an acute myocardial infarction has been documented as the cause of death. For several months, he also battled decompensated liver cirrhosis. The actor has been receiving medical attention after being brought to the hospital on February 21, 2025.

The cremation of Manoj Kumar is set for tomorrow at noon at Pawan Hans in Mumbai. Prior to that, a farewell tribute would be paid at 10 am to the late actor's body at his home, Goswami Towers.

Manoj Kumar dies at 87: Celebs pays tribute to the actor

• PM Modi wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

• Akshay Kumar shared a throwback photo of Manoj Kumar and said, "I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti (sic)."

• Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “India’s first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumar ji, left us today. A proud nationalist. A staunch Hindu at heart. A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of cinema that didn’t just entertain but remembered to belong. He made patriotism cinematic, without noise. He made nationalism poetic, without apology. In a time of borrowed voices and secondhand aesthetics, he dared to be rooted. Patriots and artists like him never die. They simply transcend into memory, into celluloid, into the nation’s heartbeat”.

• Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid tribute to him and calling it a great loss to the film industry, mentioned, "Sad to inform you all that legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, doyen of Indian film industry, Shri Manoj Kumar ji is no more. He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri. "

• Actor Jackie Shroff pays tribute to his passing through 'folded hand and heartbreak emoji'.

• Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also pays tribute to the legendary actor's death and took to his X account and tweeted, “Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…”

• Madhur Bhandarkar took to X with some photos from his meetings with Manoj Kumar and wrote, “I am saddened by the passing of the legendary actor & filmmaker, Manoj Kumar Sir, I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions , and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti”.

• Filmmaker Karan Johar posted on Instagram to mourn the loss. He says, “Today we lost a Hindi cinema Legend... Shri Manoj Kumar...... It took me back to a screening of Kranti I saw as a child... sitting excitedly on the floor with other kids and a packed screening room of filmmakers and actors and industry giants... this was the ROUGH CUT of the film... a 4 hour long version.... Manojji was sharing his film at such an early stage seeking feedback... seeking opinions for his ambitious motion picture ......the film went on to create history at the box office”.

• Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Farhan Akhtar, and Karan Johar were among the Bollywood celebs who posted condolence messages on social media. Heartfelt memories of Kumar's generosity for his family, particularly his father Veeru Devgn, was also revealed by Ajay Devgn.

Manoj Kumar: Overview

In 1937, Kumar was born in Abbottabad, Pakistan, as Harikrishnan Giri Goswami. The little town of Abbottabad is located in British India's North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

During the Partition, he moved to Delhi with his family. In 1957, he made his Bollywood debut in the movie "Fashion." However, his first big break in the business came from his movie "Kanch Ki Gudiya."

In addition to performing in films, he edited and directed timeless masterpieces like "Upkar," "Shor," and "Jai Hindi." He was hailed as one of the greatest actors in Indian film and was well-known for his work alongside Hema Malini, Kamini Kaushal, Prem Nath, and Prem Chopra, among others.