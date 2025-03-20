Home / Entertainment / IPL 2025 grand opening ceremony: Check full celebrity performers' list here

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is set to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025. Here's the complete list of celebrities performing at the ceremony

The much-awaited IPL 2025 opening ceremony is set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata this Saturday, featuring top Bollywood celebrities to make this event a glittering affair. 
 
Adding to the glitz, megastars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan—who also owns a franchise—Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal are expected to grace the grand stage, setting the perfect tone for the thrilling season ahead.
 
Apart from them, the famous American pop band OneRepublic has been invited by the organisers to deliver a special performance.
 
Latest reports claim that actresses Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal are also set to join the fusion of Bollywood and cricket.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony performers list

According to reports, here is the list of celebrities performing at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony:
  • Shraddha Kapoor (Dance)
  • Varun Dhawan (Dance)
  • Disha Patani (Dance)
  • Shreya Ghoshal (Music)
  • Arijit Singh (Music)
  • Karan Aujla (Special Act)
Apart from the above list, several other celebrities are also likely to perform at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Opening ceremony at all 13 venues

This year, the celebration is not limited to one night. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to hold opening ceremonies at all 13 IPL venues, which is going to happen for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League. 
 
According to Sportstar, many Bollywood celebrities are lined up to perform in different locations, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others. 
 
The publication also mentions, “The idea is to have a varied pool of Bollywood artists performing for all the programmes, and with limited time in between the innings, two to three artists could be accommodated for these events.”
 
This multiple-ceremony plan is going to bring some logistical challenges. Hence, BCCI and state associations are closely working to ensure smooth execution keeping match schedules in mind. 

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Date and Time?

The grand opening ceremony of IPL 2025 will take place on March 22, 2025, starting at 6:00 PM IST at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the opening ceremony, the defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Sports. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
