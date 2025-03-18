'Sikandar Naache' out now: Salman and Rashmika set the dance floor on fire

Another electrifying track from Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar has dropped, and it's already creating a buzz! With its high-energy beats and dazzling visuals, the ‘Sikankar Naache’ song has fans hooked and eager for more.

The makers have released the title track today, where Salman Khan could be seen in his swag, charisma and style. The song also features Salman's love interest in the movie, Rashmika Mandanna, who matches her steps with Salman Khan gracefully.

The songs are composed by JAM8, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan, while the choreography has been handled by Ahmed Khan.

The song is sung by Amit Mishra, AKASA & Siddhaant Miishhraa and special dancers from Turkey in the background giving festive vibes to the track.

Salman Khan shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "#SikandarNaache Out Now."

He stuns in a stylish ensemble, while Rashmika dazzles beside him in a shimmering gold and white outfit, making for a visually captivating pair.

The duo was looking awesome together which highlighted the powerpack choreography of Ahmed Khan. Salman was seen in his trademark moves. It is also the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed after nearly a decade. These three collaborated last time for the blockbuster song Jumme Ki Raat which became an instant fan favourite.

A source who is close to the production team stated that Salman's movie is going to be the perfect blend of romance, politics and drama.

The source said, "Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks."

It took 90 days to complete the shooting of Sikandar which took place in multiple locations across the country. This movie is going to be the first on-screen collaboration of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna and it also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.