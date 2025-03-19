Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to wed this year

After four years of dating, Bigg Boss 15 lovers Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are finally getting married in 2025. During the recent episode of Celebrity Masterchef, the former's mother revealed the news of their wedding on national television.

Farah Khan, the host and judge, can be heard asking about the Naagin actress’ wedding preparations in footage from the show that is currently going viral online. To that, Tejasswi's mother answered, “Isi saal ho jayegi", and as everyone clapped and praised her, the actress was seen blushing deeply and momentarily lost for words.

The actress laughed after Farah teased her using Karan's name and chose to stay silent, avoiding any further discussion on the topic.

What Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have to say about their wedding?

The actor, Tejasswi Prakash mentioned on the show, “I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types," after Prakash hinted that she will have a court marriage with Karan.

Meanwhile, Karan wrote a heartfelt note for Prakash for the Celebrity Masterchef, “It’s a very tough show, and everyone is putting in a lot of effort. Speaking of Tejasswi’s MasterChef journey, I must say I’ve never seen her this sincere on any shoot. Bechari, even after reaching home, she’s on her phone watching YouTube videos. Then she asks me, ‘Should I make mutton in tamarind?’ and I tell her, ‘How would I know?’ (laughs). She is extremely dedicated and sincere. If you know of Tejasswi’s journey, there’s hardly any reality show where she hasn’t reached the top spot".

He further added, "I just want to say she puts in a lot of hard work, and everyone is very proud of her. For me, you will always be the winner. Khana toh mujhe he hai na so all the best, and I love you". To which Tejasswi got emotional and added, "How cute!" after Karan's video message was played.

Netizens reaction to the Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa wedding

After the clip from Celebrity MasterChef was released, it went viral. Fans were happier and shared their joy in the comments section. One fan stated she can't trust the update until they tie the knot and wrote, "Main nahi pighlungi. Jab tak photo nahi dekhungi mangalsutra or sindoor ke saath and ghodi pe baithe hue, jiaji ki, maine kuch nahi suna.” Another netizen said to Tejasswi's mom and said, 'Yaay, Aunty iss saal kar do."

When Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15

On Indian television, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are well-known actors. Before they both competed in Bigg Boss 15, they had met each other a few times. They became friends and fell in love eventually.

Since then, fans have admired them, and they will always remember their special moments together on the show. Despite rumors that they could split up after the program concluded, the pair has remained together and have gotten along well with each other's families.

Tejasswi Prakash was recalling the moment when she fell in love with Karan on Celebrity MasterChef and said, "We met on a reality show. It was during a Diwali sequence. We danced and went towards each other to wish Happy Diwali, but something had just happened. Yes! I'm not kidding. Everyone around us was busy exchanging greetings, but for five minutes, we just stood still."