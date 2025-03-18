Latest OTT releases 2025: Top 5 movies and shows to watch this week

There are plenty of binge-worthy films on this week's list of new OTT releases, ranging from the Oscar-winning film Anora to the criminal thriller Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. There are many different shows that are debuting on Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon MX Player, and other streaming services this week, regardless of your preference for suspenseful thrillers, touching dramas, engrossing K-dramas, or lighthearted romantic comedies.

OTT releases this week: Top 5 movies and shows to watch

1. Anora- JioHotstar (March 19)

The Oscar-winning film revolves around a young Brooklyn escort (Mikey Madison) who meets and roughly weds a Russian oligarch's son (Mark Eydelshteyn). When her partner's parents learn about the situation, they decide to call off their son's wedding.

2. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter - Netflix

An IPS officer sets out on a mission to eradicate crime and restore law and order to an area controlled by influential criminals and dishonest politicians following the passing of a powerful officer. The next crime thriller, which was directed by Neeraj Pandey, stars Chitrangada Singh, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Jeet in key parts.

3. Loot Kaand - Amazon MX Player (March 21)

Together, Tanya Maniktala and Sahil Mehta are the lead actors in the suspenseful robbery thriller Loot Kaand. The thriller, which will debut on Amazon MX Player later this week, centers on two desperate siblings who try to carry out a small-scale bank heist. However, when their scheme fails, they are drawn into a complex scenario involving dangerous villains.

4. Revelations - Netflix

Shin Hyun Been, Shin Min Jae, and Ryu Jun Yeol have teamed up for the new Korean thriller on Netflix. The new K-drama, titled Revelations, centers on a detective who is haunted by visions of her dead sister and a pastor who work together to solve a missing persons case. However, as their personal problems are revealed, the investigation goes awry.

5. Tumko Meri Kasam - Theatres

The upcoming film by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt chronicles the rise of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the man behind the biggest IVF chain in India. When he becomes involved in a murder case at the height of his career, the plot takes an unexpected turn. Ishwak Singh, Esha Deol, and Adah Sharma all play important parts in the film.