Jason Statham's Mutiny accidentally streams on Prime Video before release

Two days before its scheduled theatrical debut, Hollywood actor Jason Statham's upcoming action movie 'Mutiny' appears to have momentarily been accessible for full streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

According to reports, the movie, which is set to release in theatres on August 21, was available on the site for at least an hour before being flagged as "unavailable." It remains unclear how or when the film was added to Prime Video.

What is the Mutiny leak issue?

The Verge has confirmed that the full 1-hour-35-minute movie was available for viewing on Prime Video US. Its brief debut on the streaming platform is especially noteworthy because Mutiny is currently being promoted as an exclusive theatrical release.

How and when the movie was added on Prime Video is still unknown. With the cast details, a video thumbnail, and an official summary, the listing seemed to be fully populated. Was Mutiny’s accidental release 'planned'? According to the Prime Video listing, Mutiny tells the tale of Cole Reed, who is framed for the murder of his wealthy industrialist boss when the latter is killed in front of him. Reed, forced to flee, looks for the plot behind the murder. As of right now, there is no proof that the movie's Prime Video release was planned or a marketing tactic. Punch Palace Productions and MadRiver Pictures produce Mutiny, which Lionsgate distributes in the United States. Amazon does not own any of the businesses involved in the production or distribution of the movie.

At the time of publishing this article, Amazon, Lionsgate, and the movie's production firms had not responded to the purported leak. Additionally, a number of Reddit users reported spotting the movie on Prime Video prior to its removal. Another leak involving a major film Several recent leaks involving big-budget movie releases and tech platforms coincided with the Mutiny event. Two days after its theatrical release, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey debuted on X. The pirated version of the film apparently received millions of views before being taken down. More recently, it was revealed that hackers gained access to Netflix's internal computers, compromising the unreleased Nicolas Cage movie Fortitude.