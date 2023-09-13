Jawan box office collection Day 7: SRK's movie shows no signs of stopping

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to rock the box office even after six days since the movie's release on September 7. The movie has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide after six days.

The SRK-starrer did massive business on the opening day and became the highest-grossing movie on Day 1 in the history of Indian Cinema. Jawan earned Rs 75 crore net in India and Rs 125 crore across the world on opening day. Currently, the movie stands at Rs 621.86 crore in worldwide collections.

Jawan box office collection Day 6 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jawan is expected to earn Rs 21.50 crore on Day 6. After breaking several records on the first day, the movie did very good business on the weekend. However, the collection declined thereafter and the movie collected Rs 32.92 crore on Monday, after collecting Rs 80 crore on Sunday. Then 26 crore on Tuesday, and 21.50 crore is expected to be made on Wednesday.

This is Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster this year after Pathan which collected more than 1050 crore worldwide. Jawan crossed 350 crore nett in India and became the fastest movie to achieve this milestone, beating SRK’s own movie Pathan and Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2.

Jawan Day wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: Rs 75 Crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: Rs 53.23 Crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: Rs 77.83 Crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: Rs 80.1 Crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: Rs 32.92 Crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: Rs 26 Crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 21.50 Crore (expected)

Total Rs 366.08 Crore

About Jawan

Shah Rukh is in the leading role in the Jawan movie, which also stars renowned actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and many others in the leading roles. The movie is directed by Tamil director, Atlee and it is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The movie has been running in theatres since September 7.