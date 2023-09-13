Home / Entertainment / Jawan collection: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 600 cr club worldwide

Jawan collection: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 600 cr club worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is doing exceptional business at the box office. On the global market, the film has already crossed the Rs 600-crore mark

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jawan

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' continues to be a riot at the box office worldwide.

Jawan crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide on its sixth day. The Atlee-directed action film sold more than one million tickets on day 6 in India alone, said film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jawan zooms past Rs 600 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Sold a good 1,033,984 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 6th day." 

Sharing the breakup of day 6, he further tweeted, "Hindi shows - 11,660, gross - Rs 19.02 crore. Tamil shows - 1,049, gross - Rs 1.61 crore. Telugu shows - 854, gross - Rs 1.09 crore. Total - Rs 21.72 crore."


Manobala Vijayabalan also wrote, "National multiplex chains – PVR 1,60,417 tickets - Rs 5.30 crore. INOX 1,03,694 tickets - Rs 3.33 crore. Cinepolis 49,780 tickets Rs 1.67 crore."

According to the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has collected Rs 345.58 crore nett in India in all languages in six days. 

On Tuesday, Jawan collected an estimated Rs 26.5 crore nett in all languages, reported the portal. After opening at Rs 75 crore nett, Jawan collected its highest day-wise earnings on Sunday – Rs 80.1 crore nett.

About 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. 

The action film boasts of an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

It also features Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

The film is a commercial entertainer and features SRK in a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief. The film was shot in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh's upcoming movie

Shah Rukh was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, which was released earlier this year.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

Topics :Shah Rukh KhanBollywoodBollywood box officeBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

