Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer, get ready for a new scientific expedition

The trailer of Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson-strarrer 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is out. The movie is all set to take the legendary franchise to the next level.

The action-packed movie will be released in theatres across the world on July 2 and feature Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Plot

The latest part of the series is hitting theatres after five years and this part shows a world where dinosaurs are on the edge of extinction. A team embarks on the scientific expedition to obtain genetic samples of the three largest surviving dinosaurs; on land, in the air, and beneath the sea, which will be a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Watch Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Here

Jurassic World: Rebirth Cast

Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Zora Bennet, a covert operations specialist who is on a top-secret mission, while Jonathan Bailey stars as Dr Henry Loomis, a brilliant palaeontologist and Mahershala Ali plays Zora’s most trusted ally, Duncan Kincaid, a seasoned field leader.

What is the release date of Jurassic World: Rebirth?

The much-anticipated movie is all set to hit theatres across the world on July 2, 2025.

About Jurassic World: Rebirth

Gareth Edwards directed ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is an upcoming American science fiction action film, which is written by David Koepp.

It is the fourth instalment of Jurassic World film and the seventh overall in the Jurassic Park film series. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley under the banner of Amblin Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.