Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

Pop singer Ed Sheeran is on his India tour and his shows will take place in six cities. After Pune and today's Chennai shows, his next concert will be in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shillong and Delhi

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran concert in Hyderabad
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
British singer Ed Sheeran is in India for his + - = ÷ x India tour and his next show is set to take place today, February 5, 2025. The concert will take place at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam in Chennai at 6 p.m. 
 
A huge crowd is expected to appear at the show from 3 pm onwards. Keeping this in mind, the traffic diversions have been announced by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police.
 
Cabs (only yellow plate vehicles) and auto-rickshaws heading to the venue from the Teynampet side can reach the YMCA grounds, Nandanam, only via Cenotaph Road / Gandhi Mandapam road, Chamiers Road, Lotus Colony 2nd street (Nandanam Extension).  Delhi Assembly elections LIVE 
 
Commuters, who are travelling to the YMCA stadium are advised to avoid the restricted roads to avoid inconvenience and delays. 
 
The Chennai Traffic Police said that vehicles arriving from the Saidapet end can proceed through Nandanam Junction, and take a U-turn on Chamiers Road and reach their destination through Lotus Colony.
 
A Chennai police press note requested people to reach the Ed Sheeran concert venue through public transportation like Metro Rail, MTC buses.

The Chennai Traffic Police advisory said, "Only VVIP pass holders and artists’ vehicles will be allowed at the YMCA main entrance and Cosmopolitan gate entrance on Anna Salai. The audience is requested to use public transportation like Metro Rail, MTC buses, and MRTS trains and walk to the venue using the venue."

Ed Sheeran concert in Chennai

Ed Sheeran started his + - = ÷ x India tour with his amazing performances in Pune on January 30. His next show is scheduled to take place in Chennai today followed by Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.
 
The pop singer also met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son, Ameen, during his India tour. AR Rahman also shared a couple of photos with the singer. 
Topics :ChennaiEd SheeranMusic fans

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

