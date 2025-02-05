Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

With British musical sensation Ed Sheeran beginning his 6-city tour of India , music fans in the country have another exciting event to look forward to. Following Coldplay's incredible concerts in India, Ed Sheeran opened his India tour with a performance that will never be forgotten.

As part of his Indian music tour, which began with Pune last week, Ed Sheeran will play in Chennai tonight. Ed Sheeran met the music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the performance. The two music legends posted a post together with Rahman’s son. The trio is seen charmingly posing for the camera in the first image.

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: Upcoming tour dates and venues

• Chennai: February 5, YMCA Grounds

• Bengaluru: February 8, NICE Grounds

• Shillong: February 12, JN Stadium

• Delhi-NCR: February 15, Leisure Valley Ground.

Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: Ticket prices and availability

Tickets are now live and can be bought at the these rates:

Chennai: Starting at Rs 4,500

Bengaluru: Starting at Rs 5,000

Shillong: Starting at Rs 1,200

Delhi-NCR: Starting at Rs 6,500

The tour's official ticketing partner, BookMyShow, is where tickets can be purchased. The above-mentioned ticket prices are the beginning costs; they could change depending on the availability and choice of seats.

Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly through BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, or other official partners, with prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 28,000 on average.

Additionally, during the pre-sale period, HSBC credit and debit cardholders can take advantage of a 10% discount on a selection of tickets. Please be aware that this is a limited-time promotion, and each user may only purchase a maximum of six tickets.

Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: How to book tickets?

• Go to the official BookMyShow website or mobile app.

• Hunt for "Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025."

• Pick the city and venue of your choice.

• Select your seats and finish the payment process.

Chennai Police advisory ahead of Ed-Sheeran concert 2025

The Chennai Police announced key diversions for Wednesday, February 5, as the Ed Sheeran performance is anticipated to attract a huge crowd close to the YMCA grounds.

Only those who intend to arrive at the Ed Sheeran performance location in Chennai in taxis and autorickshaws (cars with yellow license plates) may do so via Cenotaph Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Chamiers Road, and Lotus Colony 2nd Street (Nandanam Extension).