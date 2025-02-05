Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: How to book tickets online, prices and more?

After Coldplay's thrilling concert, British pop sensation Ed Sheeran kicked off his six-city tour across the country from January 30. His upcoming performance will hit today at Chennai

Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025
Ed Sheeran with music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the Chennai concert 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With British musical sensation Ed Sheeran beginning his 6-city tour of India, music fans in the country have another exciting event to look forward to. Following Coldplay's incredible concerts in India, Ed Sheeran opened his India tour with a performance that will never be forgotten.
 
As part of his Indian music tour, which began with Pune last week, Ed Sheeran will play in Chennai tonight. Ed Sheeran met the music icon AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen before the performance. The two music legends posted a post together with Rahman’s son. The trio is seen charmingly posing for the camera in the first image.

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: Upcoming tour dates and venues 

Chennai: February 5, YMCA Grounds 
Bengaluru: February 8, NICE Grounds 
Shillong: February 12, JN Stadium 
Delhi-NCR: February 15, Leisure Valley Ground.

Also Read

2024 hits the right notes: Ed Sheeran, Diljit, Dua Lipa lead concert craze

Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: When and where to book the concert tickets?

Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran collab in London, singing 'Perfect' song together

NAPA urges Punjab govt to set up fund for rehabilitation of deported youths

Delhi Assembly elections 2025 LIVE updates: 8.10% voter turnout recorded in Delhi till 9 am

Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: Ticket prices and availability 

Tickets are now live and can be bought at the these rates: 
 
Chennai: Starting at Rs 4,500 
Bengaluru: Starting at Rs 5,000 
Shillong: Starting at Rs 1,200 
Delhi-NCR: Starting at Rs 6,500 
 
The tour's official ticketing partner, BookMyShow, is where tickets can be purchased. The above-mentioned ticket prices are the beginning costs; they could change depending on the availability and choice of seats. 
 
Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly through BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, or other official partners, with prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 28,000 on average. 
 
Additionally, during the pre-sale period, HSBC credit and debit cardholders can take advantage of a 10% discount on a selection of tickets. Please be aware that this is a limited-time promotion, and each user may only purchase a maximum of six tickets.

Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: How to book tickets?

Go to the official BookMyShow website or mobile app. 
Hunt for "Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025." 
Pick the city and venue of your choice. 
Select your seats and finish the payment process.

Chennai Police advisory ahead of Ed-Sheeran concert 2025

The Chennai Police announced key diversions for Wednesday, February 5, as the Ed Sheeran performance is anticipated to attract a huge crowd close to the YMCA grounds. 
 
Only those who intend to arrive at the Ed Sheeran performance location in Chennai in taxis and autorickshaws (cars with yellow license plates) may do so via Cenotaph Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Chamiers Road, and Lotus Colony 2nd Street (Nandanam Extension).
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From Boardroom buzz to global chants: Chandrika Tandon's Grammy journey

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' teaser: Neeraj Pandey takes it to next level

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

67th Grammy Awards 2025 full winners list: Beyonce to Shakira, who won what

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West & wife 'naked' Bianca Censori escorted out?

Topics :Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in IndiaMusic festivalChennai

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story