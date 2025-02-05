Valentine's Week Re-Releases: Bollywood cult favourites Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni will be re-released in theatres with improved picture quality, so fans of the retro film are in for a treat.

The National Film Archive of India, as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, is preparing to re-release Bollywood's old movie classics in 4K. On February 7, the first day of Valentine's Week, Amitabh Bachchan's "Silisila" will be released.

On January 24, 2025, Padmavat was recently re-released in theaters. Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles in the movie under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Film on Valentine's Week 2025

1. On February 7, 2025, Amitabh Bachchan's Silisila will be released. Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Shashi Kapoor played the main lead in this Yash Chopra-directed film. The movie is well-known for its timeless tunes, such as "Dekha Ek Khwab" and "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum." In 1981, it was released nationwide. Shiv-Hari composed the music.

2. On Valentine's Day, Feb 14, the late actor Sridevi's best-selling movie “Chandni” will be released again. Yash Chopra directed it, and Sridevi, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor played the main leads. In 1989, it was the third highest-grossing movie. Sridevi's performance was well-received by both crowds and critics.

3. The next in line is Raj Kapoor's crime-drama "Awara," which is set to open in PVR and Inox theatres on February 21. Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Nargis played the lead in what is regarded as one of the best Hindi films in 1951.

4. Rajesh Khanna's "Aradhana," which will be re-released in theatres on February 28, will come after it.

2025 Retro special on Valentine's week

Under the National Film Heritage Mission, the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) has restored the movie in breathtaking 4K. Using their Instagram handle, PVR Cinemas shared the news, "This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet! We're bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana -- now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission."