Jurassic World Rebirth: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey first look out

The makers of Jurassic Cinema are ready with another thrilling movie called Jurassic World Rebirth and have released the first look of the movie featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. The new movie will be released in theatres across the world in July 2025.

The fourth film in the series is directed by Gareth Edwards (who helmed the Godzilla movie). The new dinosaur movie boasts an entirely new cast led by Johansson, Ali and Bailey among others. However, in the last three parts, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard played the lead roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The latest part will reportedly be set five years after the events of 'Jurassic World Dominion', as earth's technology gets inhospitable for dinosaurs.

The makers of Jurassic World shared a post on X, showing Johansson and Jonathan Bailey watching something curiously. The second image shows Mahershala who looks frightened. While sharing the images, the studio wrote, ''A new era is born.''

The movie revolves around three colossal dinosaurs who hold groundbreaking drugs with life-saving potential for humanity. The dinosaurs exist only in isolated equatorial environments where the climate mirrors the prehistoric era conditions.

What is the cast of the Jurassic World Rebirth?

The new part of the Jurassic series will not reprise its previous cast but present new faces which include Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono.

Apart from them, the movie also casts Ed Skrein, Bechir Sylvain and Philippine Velge. Friend and Garcia-Rulfo will play Martin Krebs and Reuben Delgado, respectively.

What is the release date of Jurassic World Rebirth?

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is an upcoming American sci-fi movie directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It is the fourth instalment of the Jurrasic World series and the seventh in the Jurassic Park film series.

The official description of the movie mentions, “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.''

Despite negative reviews from both critics and audiences, Chris Pratt led the last Jurassic World movie and managed to earn over $1 billion worldwide.