OTT releases this weekend: Munjya, Murshid, The Rings of Power, and more

The weekend is here and so are some of the amazing movies and series to binge-watch. The weekend will prove a complete entertainer for you with thrilling shows about the hit the platforms. Whether it's comedy or thriller, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, or SonyLiv, have a lot to offer. Get ready for an entertaining weekend with the following OTT releases. Top 5 OTT releases for this weekend Munjya Munjya is one of the most successful movies of 2024 that has enthralled the audience with its horror-comedy offering. Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Munjya emerged as a sleeper hit collecting 132 crore worldwide and it was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore. The movie features Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on June 7, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When to Watch: August 25, 2024

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Vijay Varma starrer 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is a crime drama series narrating the story of the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray under the banner of Matchbox Shots and Benaras Mediaworks. Apart from Varma, the movie also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles.

When to Watch: August 29, 2024

More From This Section

Where to Watch: Netflix

Murshid

The movie revolves around Murshid Pathan portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, a famous underworld Don of the 1990s. Though he has two sons, he still chooses to adopt an orphan child who later becomes a police inspector. His elder son died and he feels himself responsible for that and thus quit the underworld. In the meantime, Farid (Zakir Hussain) replaces Murshid and becomes Mumbai's new Don. This series will take you to an epic crime-drama ride.

When to Watch: August 30

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cadets

Vishwajoy Mukherjee's directorial Cadets is an 8-episode series that takes viewers on a nostalgic trip back to 1988 where young minds meet military discipline at the fictional Armed Forces Academy, Pune. The series is based on Tanushree Podder’s novel, Boots Belts Berets, offering a complete package of action, drama and young romance awkwardness.

When to Watch: August 30

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power is ready with another season on Prime Video. This season will be a psychological thriller. The American fantasy television series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is originally based on J. R. R. Tolkien's history of Middle-earth. This latest season depicts the rise of Dark Lord Sauron and the creation of more Rings of Power. The first three episodes released on August 29, while the remaining five episodes will be released weekly until October 3, 2024.

When to Watch: August 29

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime