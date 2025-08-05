Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related complications

Kannada film actor Santhosh Balaraj, son of veteran producer Anekal Balraj, passed away at the age of 34 at a private hospital. As reported by Asianet News, the actor had been admitted to the ICU due to complications from jaundice.

Known for his roles in Kannada-language films, Santhosh made his screen debut in the 2009 film Kempa, starring alongside Avinash, Pradeep Singh Rawat, and Ruchita Prasad.

Santhosh Balaraj death

The young actor’s health reportedly deteriorated rapidly due to severe jaundice. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to the illness. His untimely death has left the Kannada film industry and his fans in shock.

Santhosh's passing comes just over two years after he lost his father, Anekal Balaraj, in a road accident in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. A respected name in the Kannada film industry, Anekal Balaraj produced hits such as Kariya, Kariya 2, and Jackpot.

Who is Santhosh Balaraj?

Born on March 31, 1990, in Bengaluru, Santhosh grew up in a film-centric family. His father, Anekal Balaraj, was a leading producer who backed Darshan’s 2003 blockbuster Kariya. Following in his father's footsteps, Santhosh entered the Kannada film industry and continued his family’s legacy. He remained unmarried and lived with his mother after his father's passing.

Santhosh starred in several Kannada films, including Kariya 2 (2017), produced under the family’s banner Santosh Enterprises. The film, co-starring Ajay Ghosh, Mayuri Kyatari, Sadhu Kokila, and Nagesh Karthik, has an IMDb rating of 7.1 and was well received by audiences.

Some of his other notable films include Ganapa (2015), Sathyam (2024), and Berklee, directed by Sumant Kranthi, in which he acted alongside Charan Raj, Simran Natekar, and Raja Balwadi.

Malayalam actor Shanavas also passes away

In another tragic loss to Indian cinema, veteran Malayalam actor Shanavas — son of legendary actor Prem Nazir — passed away on Monday night at the age of 71. As reported by Manorama Online, Shanavas had been undergoing treatment for cardiac and kidney-related ailments.

Santhosh Balaraj’s death marks yet another painful blow to the regional film community. As fans and colleagues mourn his loss, the legacy of both Santhosh and his father Anekal Balaraj lives on through their contribution to Kannada cinema.