Home / Entertainment / Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related complications

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related complications

Kannada actor Santosh Balaraj died at the age of 34. The son of the late producer Anekal Balaraj was reportedly suffering from jaundice and was later admitted to the ICU at a K'taka private hospital

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related problems
Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related problems
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kannada film actor Santhosh Balaraj, son of veteran producer Anekal Balraj, passed away at the age of 34 at a private hospital. As reported by Asianet News, the actor had been admitted to the ICU due to complications from jaundice.
 
Known for his roles in Kannada-language films, Santhosh made his screen debut in the 2009 film Kempa, starring alongside Avinash, Pradeep Singh Rawat, and Ruchita Prasad.

Santhosh Balaraj death

The young actor’s health reportedly deteriorated rapidly due to severe jaundice. Despite intensive medical care, he succumbed to the illness. His untimely death has left the Kannada film industry and his fans in shock. 
 
Santhosh’s passing comes just over two years after he lost his father, Anekal Balaraj, in a road accident in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. A respected name in the Kannada film industry, Anekal Balaraj produced hits such as Kariya, Kariya 2, and Jackpot. 

Who is Santhosh Balaraj?

Born on March 31, 1990, in Bengaluru, Santhosh grew up in a film-centric family. His father, Anekal Balaraj, was a leading producer who backed Darshan’s 2003 blockbuster Kariya. Following in his father's footsteps, Santhosh entered the Kannada film industry and continued his family’s legacy. He remained unmarried and lived with his mother after his father's passing. 
Santhosh starred in several Kannada films, including Kariya 2 (2017), produced under the family’s banner Santosh Enterprises. The film, co-starring Ajay Ghosh, Mayuri Kyatari, Sadhu Kokila, and Nagesh Karthik, has an IMDb rating of 7.1 and was well received by audiences. 
Some of his other notable films include Ganapa (2015), Sathyam (2024), and Berklee, directed by Sumant Kranthi, in which he acted alongside Charan Raj, Simran Natekar, and Raja Balwadi.

Malayalam actor Shanavas also passes away

In another tragic loss to Indian cinema, veteran Malayalam actor Shanavas — son of legendary actor Prem Nazir — passed away on Monday night at the age of 71. As reported by Manorama Online, Shanavas had been undergoing treatment for cardiac and kidney-related ailments.  
Santhosh Balaraj’s death marks yet another painful blow to the regional film community. As fans and colleagues mourn his loss, the legacy of both Santhosh and his father Anekal Balaraj lives on through their contribution to Kannada cinema.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Devgn's film sees a drop

Premium

Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategy

Applause Entertainment acquires rights to six novels of Jeffrey Archer

Ashwin's Mahavatar Narsimha becomes India's highest-grossing animated film

Bigg Boss 19: What to expect from Salman Khan's new season? Know more

Topics :KarnatakaIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story