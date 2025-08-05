Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Devgn's film sees a drop

Son of Sardaar 2, a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is up against fierce competition at the box office. The movie is struggling to keep up with box office titans like Dhadak 2, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha. Weekdays have caused a significant drop in the movie's box office collection.

The original release date of Son of Sardaar 2 was July 25. However, the movie's release was delayed for unspecified reasons. On August 1, it had its big-screen debut. Both reviewers and viewers gave the movie mixed reviews.

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection • Day 1 (Friday): ₹7.25 crore • Day 2 (Saturday): ₹8.25 crore • Day 3 (Sunday): ₹9.25 crore • Day 4 (Monday): ₹2.50 crore (early estimates) • Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹0.01 crore (estimated live data). Total Net Collection (5 Days): Approximately ₹27.26 crore The total amount collected worldwide was ₹34.75 crore. On day three, the Indian box office was ₹29.75 crore, while the overseas collection was ₹5 crore. Son of Sardaar 2 box office ‘occupancy’ On Day 4 (August 4, 2025), the movie's Hindi occupancy rate since its premiere was 11.81%. Compared to the first weekend, when the movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.90% on Sunday (Day 3), this is a notable decline. While attendance was moderate in Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru, the NCR region also did well.

The occupancy rate for morning shows on day four was only 10.24%, but it increased steadily to 17.88% in the afternoon, 21.84% in the evening, and 40.27% at night. According to Mint, Jaipur and Lucknow had high occupancy rates on Sunday. While large metros like Delhi-NCR (30.50%) and Mumbai (20.25%) had significantly lower turnout, Tier-2 cities like Lucknow (39%) and Jaipur (37%) led in occupancy on Day 4. About Son of Sardaar 2 The plot of the sequel to the 2012 smash film Son of Sardaar centres on Ajay's character, Jassi, who is summoned to London by his wife (Neeru Bajwa), only to be taken by surprise when she demands a divorce. He meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a lively member of an all-girl wedding dhol band, while stranded and devastated.