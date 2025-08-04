Ashwin's Mahavatar Narsimha becomes India's highest-grossing animated film

As the first Indian animated film to cross the Rs 100 crore club, Ashwin Kumar's devotional drama 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has made history at the Indian box office.

On July 25, the movie was released in theatres throughout India in a number of languages. Positive reviews have contributed to movie theatres attracting both families and children.

The movie surpassed foreign blockbusters like "Spider-Man" and "Kung Fu Panda" to become India's highest-grossing animated feature. The global box office collections of the movie reached a staggering Rs 112 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.com.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collections: Day-wise breakdown The filmmakers have provided a day-by-day breakdown of the Mahavatar Narsimha’s box office collection. The movie's daily Indian box office across all languages is as follows: Day 1 (1st Friday)- ₹ 1.75 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday)- ₹ 4.6 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday)- ₹ 9.5 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday)- ₹ 6 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday)- ₹ 7.7 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday)- ₹ 7.7 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday)- ₹ 7.5 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday)- ₹ 7.7 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday)- ₹ 15 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday)- ₹ 23.4 Cr.

Day 11 (2nd Monday)- ₹ 1.49 Cr. Mahavatar Narsimha box office ‘occupancy’ Mahavatar Narsimha is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and more languages in both 2D and 3D formats. With an occupancy rate of 88.94%, the Telugu 3D version of the movie has been especially popular. With a strong 68.30 per cent occupancy rate, the Hindi 3D version came next, demonstrating the film's broad appeal. On its 11th day, Mahavatar Narsimha brought in Rs 1.49 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 93.32 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's entire Telugu-language occupancy rate on Monday was 24.74%.