Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Malik had been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under treatment in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Satyapal Malik, Former J&K Guv

Satyapal Malik took charge as Jammu and Kashmir's governor in August 2018 and oversaw the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 | Photo: Facebook

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away on Tuesday at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness, his secretary KS Rana confirmed in a post on X. 
 
Malik had been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under treatment for dialysis since May 2025, when he was first admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. 
 
Satyapal Malik took charge as Jammu and Kashmir's governor in August 2018 and oversaw the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He became the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was bifurcated into two Union Territories in August 2019. He was also the governor during the Pulwama terror attack when 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Following his stint in Jammu and Kashmir, he served as the governor of Goa and Meghalaya. 
 
 
Prior to Jammu and Kashmir, Malik was the governor of Bihar and was later given additional charge of Odisha.
 
Born in 1946 in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Malik started his political journey as a student leader. In 1974, he was elected as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) of Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and later as Janata Dal's Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh. Later on, Malik switched to Congress and then to Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party after that.  
Satyapal Malik has been in the news for the last few years following his allegations against the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ties between Malik and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were strained around 2020-21, when Malik supported the farmers 
   

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

