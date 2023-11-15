Kapil is back with his show after few months' break, but not on TV

After a few months' break, Kapil Sharma is back with his comedy show again, but not on TV this time. The hilarious family TV show has seen many celebrities knock on its door to promote their movies. The Kapil Sharma Show will now premier on the OTT platform Netflix.

His complete team will join the complete new adventure with his fellow team of The Kapil Sharma Show – Archana Puran Singh, Kiki Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv. Kapil made this announcement on the Social media platform.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A few months back, Kapil warned his fans against frauds and scammers duping innocent people of money on the pretext of offering tickets to his comedy show. The comedy king took to his social media handles and clarified that any advertisements claiming to get you tickets or passes for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' are not real.

Taking to Twitter (X), Kapil Sharma clarified that the team doesn't charge any money from the audience so it's important to be aware of such scammers. On the work front, Kapil is scheduling his international tours to the United States and Dubai. The last show of the Kapil Sharma Show was telecast in July this year.

Kapil Sharma was last seen in Zwigato movie directed by renowned filmmaker Nandita Das, which also stars Shahana Goswami as his on-screen wife. The movie made its debut at the Toronto Worldwide Film Celebration, in 2022 and released in theatres on March 17, 2023.

The vice president of Netflix India, Monika Shergill, said that Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy made his name accessible in the household for many years.

She further said, "We're incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address-Netflix."

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining its viewers since 2016 when it first premiered on Sony. His show was a prime platform for the Indian Cinema stars coming on his shows to promote their movies, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others.