10 best-animated movies of all time to watch with your kids in your home

There are plenty of animated movies out there that people want to watch with their kids. However, not all movies are good or appropriate for children. Being a parent you need to find some movies, which are perfectly fit for your children, and you can watch such movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime , Jio Cinema, etc.

You'll get some of the iconic Disney flicks, zany comedies and modern classics from Pixar to watch such animations on a family movie night full of entertainment.

10 best-animated movies to watch with kids Here are the 10 best-animated movies to watch

Inside Out (2015)

Inside Out is a family movie which comes with the most creative lines of Pixar to give you a roller coaster ride of emotions. This is a sweet movie to watch with your kids, and it has characters that are actually the feelings of a small girl like Disgust, Joy and Sadness. The characters accompany her unexpected moves from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rated: PG

The Boss Baby (2017)

This is also an incredible movie which comes with a strange setup, and in the movie, all the babies are divided into two categories. The first category belongs to those who failed to be part of any family and are trained as managers in Babycorp. The movie is really fun when the gravel-voiced Boss Baby, namely, Alec Baldwin, enters into a Templeton family undercover. This is one of the best movies; it is snarky, funny and deeply silly at the same time.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Rated: PG

Despicable Me (2010)

The movie was released in 2010 for the first time, and since then it has been entertaining the audience. There are many other parts also released thereafter. In the movie, Gru is a busy person trying to steal the moon, but his plans are uprooted when he becomes responsible for their orphan sisters. The wicked scientist isn't offended by his new role as a father, but how it is going to affect his evil.

Where to watch the movie: Netflix

Rated: PG

Up (2009)

Another classic movie from Pixar, which takes your fun to the next height when balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen has his way. This shows how a grouchy series lifts his home with a bunch of balloons and moves to South America and he was dying to do this for years. Everything was going well until he realised that he had the company of an overly enthusiastic boy Scout.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rated: PG

The Lion King (1994)

This is another animation masterpiece which has an equal amount of endearing and heartbreaking moments. The Disney classic movie narrates the story of the young lion Simba, who again rises to power after the demise of his father, Mufasa. His uncle is the real evil in the movie. The movie was again released in 2019 with a live-action reboot.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rated: G

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Imagine if you have a four-legged friend who waits patiently by the door for your arrival, then you haven't met Max, the mischievous dog who thinks he's the king of the house. Max is thrown for a loop when his owner brings home another pup, namely Duke. The two end up on the streets of NYC. Will they make it home? A few of Max's friends join forces to see them back to safety.

What to watch: Amazon Prime

Rated: PG

Coco (2017)

Ernesto de la Cruz, a fictional Sintara, if you will – is Miguel's idol. All the youngster wants to become as good as his favourite singer. However, music is strongly prohibited in his family for unknown reasons. With the Land of the Dead trip, Miguel starts to make sense of his family's ways.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rated: PG

Moana (2016)

This is a top-shelf adventure that follows Moana, the Polynesian tribal chief's younger daughter. The chief sails away from her island to face unknown dangers to protect her from a terrible curse. She was helped by a demigod called Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rated: PG

Minions (2015)

The minions are the incredible characters busted out of the Despicable Me franchise and gone rogue in the slapstick silliness. The little, yellow, essentially useless, somehow manage to carry an entire movie. The minion brings their weirdest which has some most randomly hilarious instincts. The movie follows three key minions who follow their evil master to serve.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Rated: PG

Cinderella

This is an epic tale that nicely tells the story of a young lady who falls in love with a prince. In the movie, there is a bumbling hero dog, spirited mice friends, a fairy grandmother and an evil stepmother, all of which will entertain you.

Where to watch: Disney+

Rated: PG