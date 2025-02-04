'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' teaser: Neeraj Pandey takes it to next level

Neeraj Pandey is ready with another part of Khakee, but this time it's not based in Bihar, but Bengal. This series is expected to take the audience to the less-talked-about side of the city of joy through this fictitious story.

The makers have released the teaser of the much-awaited series "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" featuring Bengali stars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead roles. This new series is expected to take the series in a completely new direction.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter tells the story of a war between gangsters and the police. While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote, "Kolkata ke sabse khatarnaak gangsters ka hoga sabse shaatir police se saamna, in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

What does Neeraj Pandey say about the 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’?

Pandey is pleased with his partnership with Netflix where he wants his audience to watch the culturally rich region, bustling streets of Kolkata, new faces, new conflicts, and a new story.

While talking about the latest part, he said, "In line with the trademark Khakee flavour, in the upcoming chapter, the stakes are higher, the truths are darker, and the challenges are grittier. I am sure the audiences will be delighted with the powerful ensemble and can’t wait for their reactions as they experience the intensity and drama on screen. It was a sheer delight working with our directors Debatma, Tushar and the entire crew who worked tirelessly to bring this story to life.”

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter story

The series is set in Kolkata and the Khakhee's latest part contributes to violence, corruption and justice. The action begins from the Howrah bridge in Kolkata where bullets are being manufactured. The surprising part is that the bullets have the least use, especially during the beginning of the series.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter cast

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter features Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das in key roles. The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Khakee series started with Bihar part which was the crime thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey and written by Umashankar singh. The series featured Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, and Abhimanyu Singh in lead roles and was produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers. The season received huge appreciation and it got an 8.2 rating in IMDb.