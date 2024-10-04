Kick 2: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala announce sequel to 2014 hit

Salman Khan's much-anticipated sequel to his 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’ was officially announced today, on October 4. Announcing the making of Kick 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala posted a candid photo of the superstar from the photoshoot on Instagram. On social media, fans showed their love and excitement after the announcement. The producer revealed Kick 2 on social media and posted a lovely monochromatic image of Salman Khan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The movie was formally announced on Instagram by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The production house wrote on the Instagram profile, 'It was a great Kick 2 photoshoot, Sikandar.

Will the whole cast of Kick return to their roles?

After ten years, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are collaborating once more on "Sikander." Now, they will collaborate on "Kick 2" as well. As of now, there is no information available on who is writing the movie's script or whether Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will return.





Netizens showered love for the Kick 2 announcement

Fans were excited with the declaration and shared their love in the comments section. An Instagram user said, "Finally our own devil is back. Records will be shattered. #SalmanKhan #kick2 #Sikandar." Another comment read, "Apna Devi Lal Singh Aara Hai #Kick2 Photo Shoot Begins.. #SalmanKhan #SajidNadiadwala."

Also fans flooded the comments section with their heartfelt messages. One fan said, "fire h bhaijaan", while another said, "Outstanding look." Several fans shared GIFs and images of Salman Khan to show their unconditional love and support for their favourite superstar.

Upcoming projects of Salman Khan's apart from Kick 2

Salman is working on Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss these days. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna have significant roles in the action movie "Sikander," which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The release date of this movie is Eid 2025. Salman Khan will also host "Bigg Boss 18" in addition to this. According to reports, Salman and Jawan filmmaker Atlee are also working on a Pan-India movie. There are also plans for YRF's Pathaan vs Tiger as well.

Kick 2014: About the film

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the main roles in first part named Kick, a 2014 Indian Hindi-language action comedy that was produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala in his directorial debut alongside his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

With a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, it was produced in partnership with UTV Motion Pictures as an official remake of the 2009 Telugu original of the same name. Commercially, Kick was a blockbuster hit and became Salman's first picture to earn over Rs 200 crore.