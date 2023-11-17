Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 4: Kareena, Alia on Karan's show

Karan Johar is back with another episode of the hit chat show, Koffee with Karan. Season 8 was started with popular B-town couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spilling the beans about their love life. The season took off from there and it is touching new heights with every episode.

This time the show features two glamorous actresses from B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. Karan asked the duo some interesting questions, which were enough to garner viewers' attention. If you have missed the episode, here are the key highlights from the show.

The episode streams every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia's one year as mother Alia shared the glimpses of her one-year journey as a mother. The new mom, Alia, is enjoying this phase of her life, and like every new mom, she also shows her daughter's images to people and asks the baby to point at mum or dad and is overjoyed when the daughter gets it right. Amid this, Kareena took a jab and said Raha looks like Ranbir. Karan laughed at this and said, “It’s a Kapoor thing; they want all their babies to look like them.” Alia further mentioned that Raha looks like Ranbir's dad, the late Rishi Kapoor.

Kareena playing Sara's mother During the show, one of the most entertaining parts is when Karan asked Kareena about playing a role as Sara's mother, he said, "If you were asked to play Sara's mother in a film, would you?" To answer the question, she said she is an actor and can play all ages. Karan added to his question, “Then you are open to it?” And Kareena responded, "I am open to anything that's acting." How Alia deals with trolls Alia doesn't bother with trolls at all. Her way of dealing with the trolls is by far the best. She said, “Hi, this is Alia Bhatt. If what you’re going to say is going to make you feel better, please go ahead and leave a message after the beep.” This is how she deals with trolls.