Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Movie locks OTT deal at a whopping price

Ally Arjun’s best performing movies Pushpa had rocked the box office and now after around two years, the Pushpa team is back with a sequel action drama movie with a pan-India starcast in Pushpa 2. The movie is expected to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Before being released in theatres, Pushpa 2 has reportedly bagged an exclusive deal with the OTT platform Netflix. The OTT rights of Pushpa movie were purchased by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 30 crore.

According to OTTplay sources, the makers of Mythri movie have closed the OTT deal with Netflix. Amazon Prime Video also approached the makers with a lucrative deal for the sequel, but producers of the movie quoted a massive price, which was enough to shock Amazon Prime Video.

According to OTTplay, Netflix has offered three times more money than Amazon Prime Video to close the deal with Pushpa 2 makers. The news also claims that director Sukumar will also receive a stake from Pushpa 2's OTT deal.

There is also news that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to be featured in a special song that appeared in part 1 as well. The actress was once again approached by the team to sizzle in the sequel, and the song will be shot soon. Whether she will be part of the sequel or some other person will get the special song will soon be seen.

There is a massive buzz for this film and the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to take Pushpa 2 to the next level. Big money is being pumped into this film, which also features Fahadh Faazil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh alongside Allu Arjuna and Rashmika Mandhana in key roles.

This time, the Pushpa 2 will not be limited to Hindi or Southern languages, but the movie will be dubbed in several new languages.