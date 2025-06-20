Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Dhanush, Nagarjuna's crime drama impresses fans

The Telugu movie "Kuberaa," starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released today, June 20. Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with audiences praising the powerful performances and gripping narrative. Reviews and comments on the crime thriller film, which many are referring to as a "blockbuster," are pouring in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans praised Dhanush's outstanding acting, the captivating plot, and the background music in their reviews posted on social media. Kuberaa has quickly cemented its status as one of the most anticipated films of 2025, and early reactions suggest it’s living up to the hype.

Kuberaa: About the film

The film gains momentum with Dhanush’s entry and sustains its grip right through to the end. Portraying a beggar, Dhanush delivers one of the most compelling performances of his career. His intense portrayal is further elevated by Devi Sri Prasad’s stirring background score, which adds emotional depth to several key moments.

In the second half, director Sekhar Kammula combines his signature social drama with an intense and frantic story. While the film has a few minor flaws, it remains a powerful and emotionally resonant experience, driven by stirring music and standout performances. Throughout India, the film has been made available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

It centres on a conflict between ethics, authority, and money. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh audiences who attended early morning performances commended the cinematography, saying it was worthy of applause.

'Kuberaa': Cast and Crew

Apart from the lead roles of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, the supporting cast of "Kuberaa" also includes Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Divya Dekate, Hareeh Peradi, and several other actors. The technical team for the movie, which is co-produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, includes composer Devi Sri Prasad, Editor Karthik Srinivas, and cinematographer Niketh Bommireddy.

Netizens' reaction to the ‘Kuberaa’

Social media is abuzz with praise. Here’s a glimpse of what early viewers are saying:

• One user commented, "First half starts grounded, ends with fireworks. Dhanush’s slow build-up into Deva is brilliantly done. Sekhar Kammula keeps the mystery alive throughout. #Kuberaa interval has set the bar (sic)."

• Another user wrote, "The cinematography in #Kuberaa deserves applause. Every frame has mood, tone, and weight. Feels like you’re watching a painting with a pulse. Sekhar Kammula’s visual storytelling is masterful (sic)."

• A Third X user commented, "No over-the-top mass dialogues, just real punches. Every conflict in #Kuberaa feels personal and earned. Sekhar Kammula writes with emotion, not excess. That’s what makes it work (sic)."

• One more user stated, "The movie is 'genuinely good' and was all praise for Dhanush's performance".

• Peter Reviews commented, "Done with my show, excellent 2nd half. The chemistry between Dhanush & rashmika will be highlighted. Nagarjuna killed his role effortlessly..!!Preclimax & climax are written well, don't go overboard. Kudos to Kammula for writing!! DSP on duty from start 3.25/5 #Kuberaa.”