Sitaare Zameen Par advance booking: Aamir Khan film eyes ₹3.61 cr opening

Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' gears up for more than Rs 3 crore on its opening day in advance bookings and sells over 38K tickets. The film will release in theatres on 20 June, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
After a three-year break, Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan is making his big-screen comeback. His next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is ready to release in theatres on June 20, 2025. Early booking trends suggest a modest, yet promising, start at the box office.
 
The spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, is likewise thought to have been produced on a far lower budget. The film's success would depend on new strategies adopted by Aamir's team and word-of-mouth from the audience.
 
Apart from promoting the film, Aamir Khan is also taking a bold stand against the OTT wave dominating Bollywood. Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video offered a whopping ₹120 crore for Sitaare Zameen Par, but Aamir turned it down. The actor firmly believes that a theatrical-first strategy is essential to revive the cinematic experience and bring audiences back to theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking: Insights

According to early data posted on Wednesday morning by Sacnilk.com, a modest amount of Rs 99.74 lakh in advance bookings was made for the opening day, which translates to 38,770 seats sold across 6,128 shows.
 
With Rs 90.64 lakh from 29,689 tickets sold in 5,764 screenings, the Hindi version is the most popular. While the Tamil version made Rs 1.22 lakh from 88 shows, the Telugu version made Rs 7.87 lakh from 276 shows. The entire revenue, including blocked tickets, may amount to Rs 3.61 crore. 
 
Delhi leads the region with Rs 24.09 lakh, followed by Telangana at Rs 12.47 lakh and Maharashtra at Rs 15.73 lakh. On the first day of release, the movie is anticipated to bring in Rs 3.61 crore after accounting for blocked seats. 

Sitaare Zameen Par: New strategies by Aamir Khan

Bollywood Hungama said that the exhibitors have been provided with a comprehensive set of release guidelines by the producers and distributors.
 
Now that Sitaare Zameen Par has received CBFC permission, distributors have released updated criteria for theatres across the country. In order to maintain a consistent start time for all Indian movie theatres, the film cannot be shown before 9:00 am. Because Aamir Khan has chosen 'affordability' above premium rates to ensure that the picture remains accessible to a larger audience, theatres have been instructed to implement popular weekend pricing, which is a little more than usual but not at blockbuster levels.
 
According to the report, multiplexes must exclusively play to a certain show count based on their screen counts, with up to 31 shows each day for those with 10 or more screens, while single-screen theatres must only play Sitaare Zameen Par throughout the day. 

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Cast and Crew

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled for release on Friday, June 20. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the screenplay, while Srinivas Reddy, the cinematographer, created the visuals, Ram Sampath scored the background, and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy composed the music. The editor is Charu Shree Roy. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit are the producers of Sitaare Zameen Par.
 
Besides Aamir in the lead, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza as the female star. Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar are among the ten neurodivergent actors who make their acting debuts.
 
The movie is marketed as a spiritual successor to Khan's highly regarded drama 'Taare Zameen Par' from 2007. Everyone is now excited to see how the public reacts during the theatrical run and whether positive early reviews may help the project move forward.
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

