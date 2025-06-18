Housefull 5 box office collection day 13
Housefull 5 box office collection: Day-wise
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 24 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 31 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 32.5 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 13 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 11.25 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 8.5 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Week 1 Collection ₹ 127.25 C
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 6 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 9.5 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 11.5 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 4.25 Cr
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 1.33 Cr (as of now)
- Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Total ₹ 163.58 Cr
About Housefull 5 Film
Housefull 5 Cast and Crew:
