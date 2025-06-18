Housefull 5 BO collection: Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, continues its strong run at the box office. The film, which opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences, crossed the ₹100 crore mark within just four days of its release. However, as weekdays rolled in, the comedy thriller witnessed a slight dip in its daily collections.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 13

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹0.24 crore by Wednesday morning, taking its domestic net collection to ₹162.39 crore. This number is going to surge by the end of the day.

Globally, Housefull 5 has crossed the ₹250 crore mark, outperforming the lifetime collections of films such as Jatt, Sky Force, and Kesari Chapter 2. Made on a massive budget of ₹240 crore, the film now eyes surpassing the lifetime business of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which has minted ₹172.75 crore net in India, positioning itself as the second highest grosser of 2025 so far, just behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Housefull 5 box office collection: Day-wise Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 24 Cr

₹ 24 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 31 Cr

₹ 31 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 32.5 Cr

₹ 32.5 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 13 Cr

₹ 13 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 11.25 Cr

₹ 11.25 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 8.5 Cr

₹ 8.5 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7 Cr

₹ 7 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Week 1 Collection ₹ 127.25 C

₹ 127.25 C Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 6 Cr

₹ 6 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 9.5 Cr

₹ 9.5 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 11.5 Cr

₹ 11.5 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

₹ 3.75 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

₹ 4.25 Cr Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 1.33 Cr (as of now)

₹ 1.33 Cr (as of now) Housefull 5 Box Office Collectins Total ₹ 163.58 Cr About Housefull 5 Film Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Firoz Khan, Housefull 5 is a murder mystery comedy set aboard a luxury cruise ship, where the passengers find themselves entangled in a crime and must prove their innocence.