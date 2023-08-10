Home / Entertainment / Kuwait bans Barbie movie, under fire in Lebanon for promoting homosexuality

Kuwait bans Barbie movie, under fire in Lebanon for promoting homosexuality

Interestingly, 'Barbie' and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over $1 bn in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The controversies surrounding Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film are not ending any time soon.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on the film. It earlier faced a ban from Vietnam.

Local reports there assert that the chairman of the film censorship committee Lafi Al-Subaie has accused the film of "carrying ideas that encourage unacceptable behaviour and distort society's values.".

'Barbie' is also likely to be banned in Lebanon.

The culture minister Mohammad Mortada said that Barbie "promotes homosexuality" and "contradicts values of faith and morality," by diminishing the importance of the family unit, The Hollywood Reporter said.

'Barbie', which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, hit the theatres on July 21. It faced a box office clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 so far.

Interestingly, 'Barbie' and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over USD 1 billion in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so.

Also Read

Feminist, satirical and 'pink': Inside Greta Gerwig's world of Barbie

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is all set to release on July 21, details inside

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Oppenheimer tickets go for as high as Rs 2450 in this Indian city

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Govt mulling increasing filming incentives for global production: I&B secy

The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies of Cardiac arrest

"Barbie'' joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

Topics :movie banmoviesLebanonHollywood

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story