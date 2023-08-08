The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch

The Little Mermaid: Story Overview
Who played the main characters in The Little Mermaid? The key roles in The Little Mermaid were played by
- Halle Bailey as Ariel (The Mermaid)
- Javier Bardem as King Triton
- Mellisa McCarthy as Ursula
- Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
- Jacob Tremblay as Flounder
- Daveed Diggs as Sebastian
- Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina
- Art Malik as Grimsby
- Jessica Alexander as Vanessa
Where to watch The Little Mermaid on OTT? The Little Mermaid will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.
