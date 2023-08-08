Home / Entertainment / The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch

The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch

The Little Mermaid was released on May 26 in theatres and garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The movie is set to release on OTT, check where and when you can watch the movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The Little Mermaid

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
One of the most beloved animated movies released in theatres on May 26 this year performed well in theatres and gained both positive and negative reviews. 

The movie is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, and it will premiere on September 6.

Those who didn't see the movie in theatres can now watch the movie sitting at home, and those who want to watch the movie again can also enjoy the movie.

The Little Mermaid: Story Overview

The 1989 Disney animated classic movie featured Halle Bailey as the young mermaid Ariel whose fascination with humans changed her life. 

In the story, the mermaid deals with a sea witch to trade her voice for human legs. She wants to impress a prince, and for that, she can discover the world above water.

The teenage mermaid Ariel, the youngest daughter of powerful King Triton, is fascinated with the human world. But her father has banned interaction with humans. 

The mermaid saved the life of the dashing Prince who was drowning. She wants to experience life on the land, and she, thereafter, makes a deal with Ursula, a villainous sea witch, to fulfil her dream. 

To experience life on Earth, the mermaid's deal with the witch could lead to a chain of events and may put her life and Triton's kingdom in jeopardy.

Then the story revolves around how the mermaid reunites with Eric.

Who played the main characters in The Little Mermaid?
The key roles in The Little Mermaid were played by 

  • Halle Bailey as Ariel (The Mermaid)
  • Javier Bardem as King Triton
  • Mellisa McCarthy as Ursula
  • Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
  • Jacob Tremblay as Flounder
  • Daveed Diggs as Sebastian
  • Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina
  • Art Malik as Grimsby
  • Jessica Alexander as Vanessa

Where to watch The Little Mermaid on OTT?
The Little Mermaid will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the movie be released on Disney+ Hotstar?
The Little Mermaid will be released on September 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

