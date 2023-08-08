The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch

One of the most beloved animated movies released in theatres on May 26 this year performed well in theatres and gained both positive and negative reviews.

The movie is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, and it will premiere on September 6.

Those who didn't see the movie in theatres can now watch the movie sitting at home, and those who want to watch the movie again can also enjoy the movie.

The Little Mermaid: Story Overview

In the story, the mermaid deals with a sea witch to trade her voice for human legs. She wants to impress a prince, and for that, she can discover the world above water.

The teenage mermaid Ariel, the youngest daughter of powerful King Triton, is fascinated with the human world. But her father has banned interaction with humans.

The mermaid saved the life of the dashing Prince who was drowning. She wants to experience life on the land, and she, thereafter, makes a deal with Ursula, a villainous sea witch, to fulfil her dream.





Then the story revolves around how the mermaid reunites with Eric.

Who played the main characters in The Little Mermaid? The key roles in The Little Mermaid were played by

Halle Bailey as Ariel (The Mermaid)

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Mellisa McCarthy as Ursula

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Art Malik as Grimsby

Jessica Alexander as Vanessa

Where to watch The Little Mermaid on OTT?



The Little Mermaid will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.