Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie earnings continue to fall

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam performed decently at the box office. The movie also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in key roles. However, Rajinikanth is in a cameo role. The movie was released in theatres on February 9 and collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 11.19 crore.

The sports drama movie's stats are declining continuously. Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed-movie collected Rs 1.13 crore on Monday. Lal Salam was released in theatres with great expectations and managed to garner mixed reactions from both audiences and critics.

Lal Salaam Box office collection day 5 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has minted less than a crore as of now on day 5. There isn't much chance that the number will improve in the coming days.

Lal Salaam collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day which is the highest single-day collection, the number since then declined continuously. On the second day (Saturday), the movie collected only Rs 3.25 crore. The number further dropped with the movie collecting only Rs 3.15 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).

The movie witnessed a significant drop of 60.63 per cent on Day 4 and minted Rs 1.24 crore (rough data) only.

The total net collection of Lal Salaam currently stands at Rs 11.19 crore, while the movie minted Rs 15.1 crore worldwide.

Lal Salaam Day-wise collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.55 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.25 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.15 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.24 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.57 Cr (expected) Total ₹ 11.76 Cr About Lal Salaam Lal Salaam is a Tamil language sports-action movie released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and it is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Apart from Rajinikanth’s cameo, the movie also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, and K. S. Ravikumar in pivotal roles. The music of the movie was composed by A. R. Rahman.