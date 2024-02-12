Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4 crosses 50 cr

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned double digits on Sunday. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 10.75 crore on Day 3, which is its highest single-day collection.

The movie garnered Rs 26 crore after 3 days of its release. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a slow start with the movie collecting only 6.7 crore on the opening day. It received mixed reactions from both viewers and critics. However, its IMDb rating is 8.2.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4

The movie collection on Day 4 (Monday) is expected to remain low. As per Sacnilk, the movie as of now has minted one crore.

When it comes to occupancy, the movie had an overall 24.65 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, February 11. Morning shows accounted for 12.76 per cent of the occupancy which is followed by afternoon shows at 26.62 per cent with evening screenings at 34.53 per cent and night shows at 24.68 per cent. The worldwide collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 52.5 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic drama movie that revolves around Shahid introducing Kriti to his family, unaware of the fact that the lady, whom he has fallen in love with is a robot.