Article 370 trailer out, Yami looks stunning, Arun Govil portrays PM Modi

The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Akshay Kumar also took X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the trailer of Article 370. Airlift actor shared the video and wrote, “Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai, aur hamesha rahega ????????#Article370Trailer looks full of josh! All the best, Jai Hind!”

After watching the trailer on YouTube, several fans appreciated the trailer and shared their views in the comment section.

One of Yami Gautam’s fans wrote, “Yami Gautam truly deserves a raise. She's actually one of the actresses who is trying to opt for diverse projects. She has done so many films in Bollywood, and with each project, she proves her capability. Since OTTs, she has starred in female lead films more.“

“Bhai kya goosebumps moments the yaar...this is aditya dhars uri 2.0.....last amit shah wala dialogue was awesome...arun govil perfectly depicted modi ji...must watch in theatres....uri ki yaad aa gayi...jaan de denge iske liye kya baat kar rahe ho…” another user commented.

A third user while appreciating the trailer wrote, “Bhaisahab what a trailer.....looks so promising.....Last speech of Amit Shah total goosebumps........BGM is Fireeeeeee”