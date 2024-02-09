Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Guntur Kaaram OTT release Guntur Kaaram is an action drama movie, which was released on Netflix today, January 9, 2024. The wait for OTT viewers is now over and people can watch Mahesh Babu's action-drama movie in the comfort of their homes.
Guntur Kaaram Cast The cast of Guntur Kaaram includes Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj in key roles.
Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Guntur Kaaram performed decently at the box office and collected Rs 126.2 crore net in India. While the movie collected Rs 180.5 crore gross across the world. The movie had a great opening day collection, but then slowly failed to attract the audience to the theatre.
