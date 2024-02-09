Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram is releasing on Netflix today, February 9, 2023. The movie had a great box office start but failed to convert it into a solid ending and sustain the audience interest.

Despite earning Rs 41.3 crore on opening day, the movie minted only Rs 126.62 crore net in India after the end of four weeks.

The movie which stars Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in pivotal roles released in theatres on January 12, 2024. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Now it is releasing on the OTT platform in less than a month after its theatrical release. The movie was released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti along with other movies like HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga, but still managed to do decent business.

Guntur Kaaram OTT release



Guntur Kaaram is an action drama movie, which was released on Netflix today, January 9, 2024. The wait for OTT viewers is now over and people can watch Mahesh Babu's action-drama movie in the comfort of their homes. Guntur Kaaram Cast The cast of Guntur Kaaram includes Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection



Guntur Kaaram performed decently at the box office and collected Rs 126.2 crore net in India. While the movie collected Rs 180.5 crore gross across the world. The movie had a great opening day collection, but then slowly failed to attract the audience to the theatre.