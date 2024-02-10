Home / Entertainment / Actor Mithun Chakraborty admitted to Kolkata hospital after chest pain

Actor Mithun Chakraborty admitted to Kolkata hospital after chest pain

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 1:28 PM IST
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain, officials of the health facility where he is undergoing treatment said.

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said.

"Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson said.

The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am.

"The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist, a doctor at the hospital told PTI.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

