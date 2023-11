South Star Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo movie is ready to release on OTT platform this week. The movie did a whopping collection at the box office and earned over Rs 600 crore mark at the box office.

According to reports, Leo's movie will be released on Netflix on November 16, 2023. However, no official confirmation from the filmmakers. The filmmakers did a good deal with OTT platform Netflix to release the movie after running in the theatre for four weeks.

This is good news for all Thalapathy Vijay's fans during this Diwali season.