Oscars 2025: Full list of 97th academy awards nominations, details inside

The much anticipated Oscar nominations for 2025 have finally been revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The horrific wildfires in Los Angeles caused several delays in the presentation of the 97th Academy Awards nominees.

In a live-streamed event on January 23, actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees, which had been originally planned on January 17. Conan O'Brien, who also lost his Pacific Palisades house to the wildfires, will host the Oscars, which are scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre.

India’s position in the Oscar 2025 nominees

Anuja , a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra will be Indian representation at the 2025 Oscars in the 'Best Live Action Short Film' category. Only 5 of the 180 films that were eligible to compete for the Best Live Action Short Film award have made it to the finals. Along with Alien, I am Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent, Anuja is nominated.

All We Imagine As Light, a lyrical drama film directed by Payal Kapadia, did not receive an Oscar nomination at the 97th Academy Awards. Although the movie was winning in the major categories, such as Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, it was selected as India's entry in the Best International Feature Film category. However, it also did not make the cut in either of those.

Oscars 2025: Full list of nominees

1. Best picture

• Anora

• The Brutalist

• A Complete Unknown

• The Substance

• Wicked

• Conclave

• Dune: Part Two

• Emilia Pérez

• I'm Still Here

• Nickel Boys.

2. Best actor

• Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

• Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

• Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

• Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

• Colman Domingo - Sing Sing.

3. Best actress

• Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

• Mikey Madison - Anora

• Demi Moore - The Substance

• Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

• Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez.

4. Best supporting actress

• Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

• Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

• Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

• Ariana Grande - Wicked

• Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez.

5. Best supporting actor

• Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

• Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

• Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

• Yura Borisov - Anora

• Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain.

6. Best director

• Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

• James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

• Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

• Sean Baker - Anora

• Brady Corbet - The Brutalist.

7. Best adapted screenplay

• A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold

• Conclave - Peter Straughan

• Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

• Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

• Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard.

8. Best original screenplay

• Anora - Sean Baker

• The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

• September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

• The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

• A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg.

9. Best original song

• Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

• Like A Bird - Sing Sing

• The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

• El Mal - Emilia Pérez

• Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez.

10. Best original score

• The Brutalist

• Conclave

• Wicked

• The Wild Robot

• Emilia Pérez.

11. Best international feature

• I'm Still Here - Brazil

• The Girl with the Needle - Denmark

• Flow - Latvia

• Emilia Pérez - France

• The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany.

12. Best animated feature

• Flow

• Inside Out 2

• Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

• The Wild Robot

• Memoir of a Snail.

13. Best documentary feature

• Black Box Diaries

• Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

• No Other Land

• Porcelain War

• Sugarcane.

14. Best costume design

• Wicked

• Nosferatu

• Conclave

• Gladiator II

• A Complete Unknown.

15. Best make-up and hairstyling

• A Different Man

• Nosferatu

• The Substance

• Wicked

• Emilia Pérez.

16. Best production design

• Wicked

• The Brutalist

• Conclave

• Dune: Part Two

• Nosferatu.

17. Best sound

• Wicked

• The Wild Robot

• A Complete Unknown

• Dune: Part Two

• Emilia Pérez.

18. Best film editing

• Anora

• Conclave

• Emilia Pérez

• Wicked

• The Brutalist

19. Best cinematography

• Dune: Part Two

• Emilia Pérez

• Maria

• Nosferatu

• The Brutalist.

20. Best visual effects

• Better Man

• Dune: Part Two

• Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

• Wicked

• Alien: Romulus.

21. Best live action short

• Anuja

• The Last Ranger

• A Lien

• The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

• I'm Not a Robot

22. Best animated short

• Beautiful Men

• Magic Candies

• Wander to Wonder

• Yuck!

• In the Shadow of the Cypress.

23. Best documentary short

• Death by Numbers

• Incident

• Instruments of a Beating Heart

• The Only Girl in the Orchestra

• I Am Ready, Warden.