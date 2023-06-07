Man vs Wild: Bear Grylls in talk with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli



British adventurer Bear Grylls had expressed his desire to take Indian global figures like actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli on an adventure after enjoying his wild rendezvous with PM Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Ranveer Singh among others. British television adventurer Edward Michael Grylls or Bear Grylls has started a discussion with cricket star Virat Kohli and famous entertainer Priyanka Chopra Jonas to have them on his well-known show. The 48-year-old said he would be back in India in a few months, but he didn't say whether it had anything to do with his project with Priyanka and Virat.



Man vs Wild: Statements



"Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli," he continued. They are both adored by people all over the world because they are such inspirational figures. Therefore, it would be such a privilege for me and everyone else to learn about their lives, journey, and stories”. Prod him on his next venture and he hints that he will be back in India to shoot something uniquely amazing in the following couple of months, without revealing assuming it has a say in his project with Priyanka and Virat. Grylls said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed, a lot is happening. The plan is being developed right now. Although we have not yet confirmed anything, the situation is moving in the right direction".



Grylls, who first gained attention with his show Man Vs. Wild has made a number of trips to India over the years, including stops in Darjeeling and Kolkata. He says, "India is incredibly close" to him. Previously seen in War Zone, When President Zelenskyy meets Bear Grylls. “When I was 18 years old, I went to India for the first time and saw Mount Everest for the first time. That made the way for quite a lot more in my life. India deserves my eternal gratitude for that". He added, "So, I love to return and do more shows there, I feel warmth and love wherever I go in the country. I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, and Ranveer, or just meeting people from the country. It is difficult to explain. It is beautiful".

Man vs Wild: Overview Man vs Wild also called 'Born Survivor' in the Unified Kingdom is a survival TV series hosted by Bear Grylls on the Discovery Channel. The format of each episode is that Grylls and his film crew are left stranded in a region. The episode follows his efforts to survive and return to civilization, typically requiring some kind of overnight shelter.

The majority of the terrain is wild, including forests, jungles, and other similar non-urban areas. However, special episodes like Shipyard Gdynia feature industrial areas in urban areas. Grylls likewise tells about achievements and failures in the specific region in which he is.

