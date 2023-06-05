Home / Entertainment / Gufi Paintal, best known as Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, passes away

Gufi Paintal, best known as Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, passes away

79-year-old actor Gufi Paintal passed away on Monday after battling age-related heart and kidney issues for over a week at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital

BS Trends New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Veteran actor Gufi Paintal passed away at the age of 79 on Monday after being hospitalised for heart and kidney-related ailments. The actor was best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat".
Gufi Paintal has made appearances in various TV shows and films throughout his career. He made his debut in the film 'Rafoo Chakkar' in 1975.

Apart from 'Mahabharat,' he has been a part of projects such as 'Bahadur Shah Zafar,' 'Kanoon,' 'Om Namah Shivay,' 'CID,' 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai,' 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn,' 'RadhaKrishn,' 'Dillagi,' 'Desh Pardesh,' 'Suhaag,' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki,' among others.
These shows were aired on different television channels, including Doordarshan, Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), Colors TV, Sahara One, Life OK, and Star Bharat.

His appearances on these channels allowed him to reach a diverse audience and showcase his talent as an actor, making him a household name over his nearly 50-year career.
He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri, reported PTI.

Paintal was admitted to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, for over a week and was reportedly in critical condition.
The actor’s brother, comedian Kanwarjit Paintal, shared with ANI on Saturday that the actor had been suffering from heart and kidney problems.

Paintal's nephew Hiten Paintal had also informed PTI that although the actor had been experiencing blood pressure and heart issues for a while, his condition worsened, leading to his admission to the hospital.
Actress Tina Ghaai, who worked with Gufi Paintal in 'Mahabharat Katha,' took to social media to request prayers for the actor's well-being. She shared a picture of Gufi Paintal and confirmed his critical condition.

Gufi Paintal's health issues include heart, kidney, and other age-related ailments. Both Hiten Paintal and Ghaai had mentioned that his condition appeared to be stable on Saturday.

 

Topics :Indian deathsMahabharata

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

