May 2024 upcoming movies: Srikanth, Bhaiyya Ji, Mr and Mrs Mahi, & more

May 2024 is here and several movies are set to release this month. After some really entertaining flicks were released in April, let’s look at what May has in store for film buffs. Movies like Srikanth, Bhaiyya Ji, Mr and Mrs Mahi, The Fall Guy, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, among others movies are coming to entertain you. If you are a movie geek and waiting for some top releases, then we have compiled a list of top releases of this month. Check the list below.

Srikanth

Srikanth is a Hindi-language biographical movie which is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla. He was the founder of Bollant Industries despite being visually impaired. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Rajkummar Rao in the pivotal role featuring Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The shooting of the movie was held between November 2022 to January 2023. The movie will be released in theatres on May 10, 2024.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Apart from Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao will also feature in this sports drama movie along with Janhvi Kapoor. Mr and Mrs Mahi is Rao's second movie in a month and also the second collaboration between both Janhvi and Rao after Roohi. Karan recently shared with fans a new poster on Instagram showing both Rajkummar and Janhvi facing the Stadium cheering for the Indian Cricket Team wearing blue jerseys with the number 7 written on them. Initially, the movie was scheduled to be released in April, but now it will release on May 31, 2024.

Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyya Ji is an upcoming movie featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of the movie shows some men trying to kill someone but end up failing miserably. However, when the final attempt to kill the person is made, he wakes up. Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj's 100th movie produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal and Vikram Khakhar. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. It is a statement packed with intense action, gripping revenge drama and the heartfelt emotion of family bonding. This movie will be released in theatres on May 24.

The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is an American action comedy movie based on 1980s TV series stunt performers. The movie was directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce. It revolves around a stuntman who works with his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action movie and later finds himself involved in a conspiracy that revolves around the lead actor of the movie. It features Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham in key roles. The movie premiered on SXSW on March 12 and was released in Australia and New Zealand on April 24 and will be released in America, Canada and other parts of India on May 3.

The Garfield Movie

The Garfield Movie is an American animated comedy adventure movie which is based on Jim Davis' comic strip Garfield. It is directed by Mark Dindal and produced by Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment. It revolves around a world famous cat, Garfield, who is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, scruffy street cat Vic, Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life to join Vic in a high-stake heist. The movie will be released on May 24, 2024.