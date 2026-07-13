Michael crosses $1 billion, becomes highest-grossing biopic in Hollywood

Michael highest-grossing biopic: Michael has become the first Lionsgate movie to reach the $1 billion milestone at the global box office. After 12 weekends in theatres, the musical biography achieved this feat, becoming the second movie of 2026 to reach the billion-dollar club after Super Mario Galaxy.

Throughout the summer, the movie continued to make steady profits. It surpassed $911 million worldwide on June 14. As a result, it surpassed 2018's "Bohemian Rhapsody" to become the highest-grossing music biopic ever. It surpassed $976.7 million on June 28.

The movie surpassed 2023's "Oppenheimer" to become the highest-grossing biopic ever produced, regardless of genre.

‘Michael’ becomes the highest earning biopic in Hollywood history Despite receiving mixed reviews when it was first released in April, "Michael" was a big hit at the box office. The movie had a successful theatrical run in both domestic and global markets thanks to the enthusiastic reception from audiences. The movie has made about $629 million abroad and almost $372 million in North America, surpassing the coveted $1 billion club. The movie's success is also a significant accomplishment for Lionsgate. It surpasses earlier successes from the "The Hunger Games" and "Twilight" franchises to become the studio's highest-grossing release to date.

Director Antoine Fuqua on Michael success Reacting to the success, Michael's director Fuqua stated, "Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with Michael is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew and partners. This achievement belongs to everyone who came together with a shared vision to honour one of the greatest artists the world has ever known." ALSO READ: Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78 after battle with rare blood cancer The director further added, "I am profoundly grateful to the audiences around the globe who embraced this film, showed up in theatres, and connected with this story across generations and cultures. This historic milestone is a testament to the enduring power of cinema to bring us together, and it is a chapter in movie history I will never forget."

About Michael Michael stars Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut, portraying his uncle, the late great singer-dancer, Michael Jackson. Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, Laura Harrier, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo are among the other cast members. Fuqua is the director, Logan is the writer, and Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain are the producers. Michael release dates Theatrical Releases International Premiere: April 10, 2026 (Berlin, Germany) · India: April 23, 2026 (Wide release on April 24) · Europe & United Kingdom: April 22, 2026 · United States & IMAX: April 24, 2026.