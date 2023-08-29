Michael Jackson Birth Anniversary 2023: Top 10 Albums of Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, known as the "King of Pop," is still one of the most well-known entertainers of all time. Michael ruled the 20th century and was born on August 29th, 1958. Michael's popularity was extraordinary and cannot be matched today.

Other than being a superb singer, MJ was an extraordinary dancer, and presently individuals have made his dancing style a form and want to copy him. He is one of the most incredible selling artists ever and his melodies like Dangerous, Billie Jean, Beat It, and Thrillers were all chartbusters. Michael passed away on June 25, 2009.

Michael Jackson Life: Overview Michael was the youngest of his brothers and had a lot of talent even when he was just 5 years old. Joe Jackson, MJ's father, recognized his son's talent for singing and dancing at an early age. As a result, Michael's father forced him to join his brother's band, which was referred to as the "Jackson Brothers" at the time. After that, the group went by the name "The Jackson 5" and became famous with songs like "Who's Loving You" and "I Want You Back" in the late 1960s.

The ranch that Michael Jackson used to live in became both a house and an amusement park. Weirdly, MJ bought a property in 1987 for an estimated amount of 19.5 million USD. He gave the park the name "Neverland," after the island where Peter Pan lived in the fictional. Today, the ranch is worth about 100 million dollars.

Michael Jackson’s death: Insights

On June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, Michael Joseph Jackson suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in Los Angeles, California. He died because of a dangerous mixed cocktail of sedatives, fundamentally propofol, which was managed by his doctor with other comparative medications known as benzodiazepines.

However, as previously stated, this was not a drug overdose by accident. It is said that he experienced a dietary disorder, stress, insomnia and, remarkably, a dependence on prescription drugs.

Last Words of Michael Jackson’s The narrative of Michael Jackson's final words is a depressed one.

Conrad Murray, who was the last person to see Jackson alive, claims that his last word was "milk."

He referred to propofol as "milk" due to its milky appearance.

Therefore, Murray recalls that Michael Jackson's final words included repeating his request for "milk," also known as propofol.

Michael Jackson birth anniversary: Top 10 Albums

• Aerosmith (1980)- The release of the group's first collection of eminent top favorites gave the band a new life and paved the way for a huge commercial success. The collection was a massive hit up to until the 1980s and well into the 1990s.

• N.W.A. (1996)- It incorporates a lengthy blend of "Express Yourself" and "Straight Outta Compton" remix. Usually, this collection is a strong go-to choice for fans needing to trace back the rap roots of late Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre.

• 'Hot Rocks 1964-1971,' Rolling Stones (1971)- The main Hot Rocks portion might just be the highest quality level for most prominent hits collections. It not just highlighted the unbelievable band's hit singles like "Jumpin' Jack Streak," "(I Can't Get No) Fulfillment," and "Wild Ponies, however it also had more uncommon tracks, for example, "Play with Fire" and "Under My Thumb."

• '1962-1966"/ "1967-1970,' The Beatles (1973)- It makes sense to showcase The Beatles' "1962-1966" and "1967-1970" albums together because they were released simultaneously and truly contain everything a Beatles fan could want.

• 'The Immaculate Collection,' Madonna (1990)- The name of this Madonna popular hits record alone merited repurchasing in the day. It was the first compilation Madonna had put out, and it covered the years from 1983 to 1990, when she had taken over the pop world.

• "Greatest Hits," Queen (1981)- Queen's first greatest hits album has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide and topped the British charts for more than 1,000 weeks.

• 'Sounds of Summer: Very Best of The Beach Boys,' The Beach Boys (2003)- The first adaptation of this exclusive Beach Boys collection includes 30 tunes. All of the group's classics, including "Little Deuce Coupe," "California Girls" and "Good Vibrations," in mono, stereo mix, studio, and album formats. Beach Boys fans can't ask for more.

• "Smash Hits,' Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)"- This is everything a Hendrix fan could want. It was released in the United Kingdom in 1968 and in the United States a year later. "All Along the Watchtower." "Fire," "Purple Haze," and "The Wind Cries Mary" are the initial three songs on the collection.

• Al Green (1975)- Most soulful Green put out is extraordinary, however with regards to these kinds of collections, it's an acclaimed feature. "I'm Still in Love with You," "Let's Stay Together," and "Tired of Being Alone" are only examples of the 10 classics of art that were essential for the electrifying original edition of this most prominent hits album.