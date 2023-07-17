Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One crosses Rs 50 crore in India

Christopher McQuarrie-directed Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has entered the Rs 50 crore club in India. Tom Cruise is in the lead role playing Ethan Hunt, an elite spy in the movie.

The film hit theatres last week, and Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One earned Rs 17 crore net on Sunday.

The Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is a spy action film directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Along with Tom Cruise, the movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.

Mission Impossible earning so far

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned 12.3 crores on its opening day and 8.75 crores on Day 2, 9.15 crores on Day 3.





The Tom Cruise starrer got a boost on the weekend and earned 16 crores on its first Saturday and 17 crores on Sunday. This helped the movie to cross the 50 crores mark in five days. The movie currently has total earnings of Rs 63 crores in India so far.

Worldwide grossing of the movie

According to a Bloomberg report, the seventh instalment of the action franchise Mission Impossible earned $56.2 million in US and Canadian theatres in its first weekend.

The movie hit theatres on July 12 and earned $80 million in the last five days. However, Paramount Pictures, which distributed the film, projected $90 crore in the same period.

According to Comscore Inc, previous instalments of the Mission Impossible franchise have earned around $44.9 million to $78.8 million in their first five days.

The Tom Cruise starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It has received positive reviews on rotten tomatoes from critics and audiences which is 96% and 94%, respectively.